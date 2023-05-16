CrowdStrike Ranks #1 Globally for Managed Detection and Response Market Share in Gartner® Report for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it ranked #1 for revenue for a second consecutive year in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the new Gartner® report: “Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022.”

Additionally, 88% of the top 25 vendors by market share have built their MDR services on top of CrowdStrike’s platform – showcasing the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as the technology of choice for the global MDR partner ecosystem.

A pioneer of MDR, CrowdStrike’s industry-leading MDR offering, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete, helps customers of all sizes close the cybersecurity skills gap by providing end-to-end managed monitoring to reduce the time between alert and response and deliver unprecedented levels of protection. CrowdStrike Falcon Complete deploys rapidly, even during a crisis, to deliver immediate time-to-value, protecting endpoints through powerful AI, integrated threat intelligence and 24/7/365 support by elite cybersecurity professionals. As a result, security and IT teams can complement their staff and take advantage of best-in-class EDR and XDR to reduce the time between alert and response, and achieve unprecedented levels of protection.

“As the #1 MDR market leader and MDR pioneer, CrowdStrike has long been recognized as a trusted advisor and force multiplier for our customers,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike. “With an estimated 3.4 million shortfall of cybersecurity workers worldwide – and increasingly brazen and sophisticated adversaries – it has become incredibly challenging to staff and maintain a highly skilled security function that delivers sufficient, around-the-clock protection. With MDR, CrowdStrike and our partners bring together the best technology and human expertise to rapidly stop breaches and protect our customers’ most critical areas of risk.”

CrowdStrike continues to innovate in the managed services market. The company recently announced CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR, which operationalizes XDR for customers of any security maturity and augments in-house teams of all skill levels to help them break down data and organizational silos to stop adversaries. CrowdStrike has also expanded its managed services offerings with Falcon Complete LogScale, Falcon Complete Cloud Security and Falcon Complete Identity Threat Protection.

Additional Resources

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, Rahul Yadav, Travis Lee, Matt Milone, Akshita Joshi, Shailendra Upadhyay, 18 April 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com