CrowdStrike Partner Ecosystem Wins Big at Fal.Con 2023

2023 Global Partner Awards Recognize Partners Delivering Innovative Solutions Solving Cybersecurity Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2023 — CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), today announced the winners of its 2023 Global Partner Awards at Fal.Con 2023, the company’s marquee annual event and cybersecurity’s must-attend conference. The awards program recognizes CrowdStrike partners that are dedicated to delivering superior solutions and services using the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to fight today’s relentless and sophisticated adversaries.

Winners were selected based on a rigorous and comprehensive selection criteria and demonstrated a deep commitment to next-generation approaches and innovations, as well as the foresight to implement comprehensive platform cybersecurity solutions.

“We are delighted to celebrate our partners that have invested their resources in embracing the Falcon platform – providing innovative security solutions and services to combat today’s advanced cyber adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “My heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners, but also to all our partners around the world who continue to build their businesses with CrowdStrike and join us on the mission of stopping breaches.”

This year’s award winners included:

Global Partner of the Year and Ecosystem Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS) CrowdStrike offers more than 20 integrations with AWS native services, including AWS Control Tower, AWS Systems Manager, and Amazon GuardDuty. The collaboration allows CrowdStrike and AWS to complement the AWS shared responsibility model and improve customer’s security posture in the cloud . Our joint go-to-market strategy and co-sell motion involves early engagement through increased executive alignment. Leveraging the AWS Marketplace , customers have also accelerated the procurement cycle, consumption, and deployment of the CrowdStrike platform at global scale.

Global Solution Provider of the Year: CDW Since first partnering with CrowdStrike, CDW has had a clear plan of action, where they are hyper focused on maturing the understanding of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform across their technical and sales teams, converting new logos and expanding CrowdStrike module adoption across existing clients.

Global Engagement License Program Partner of the Year: Deloitte This partner has demonstrated a commitment to enabling their global service delivery teams on CrowdStrike and incorporating the Falcon Platform into a number of their distinct consulting service lines, including incident response and Managed XDR. Since joining the program last year, Deloitte has leveraged and positioned the Falcon platform within their key clients with multiple service-led go-to-market motions in the works.

Global System Integrator of the Year: EY From the beginning of FY23 to date, EY have sourced or influenced many large transactions, delivering millions in closed won revenue. The company has also made a major investment in Falcon LogScale’s go-to-market strategy, helping CrowdStrike close major business. Driving further growth, EY has trained over 85 practitioners on the Falcon LogScale solution and plans to train 75 more in the months ahead.

Global MSSP Partner of the Year: eSentire After significant growth over the last fiscal year, we protect organizations across the globe with the eSentire MDR platform. eSentire weaves a seamless CrowdStrike integration into their managed detection and response platform, which enables business leaders to derive value from their cybersecurity investments.

Ecosystem Innovator of the Year: Cribl This partner continues to showcase exceptional work in driving greater interoperability and eliminating cybersecurity data silos, enabling customers to seamlessly connect any data source to the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. Cribl’s joint innovation with CrowdStrike solved critical customer challenges and provided outstanding marketing support at key events and regional get-togethers.

Ecosystem GTM Partner of the Year: Zscaler Zscaler demonstrates commitment to joint innovation that delivers valuable integrations for our joint customers, as well as proactive engagement that drives opportunities for CrowdStrike. Zscaler has deep relationships across all regions and its marketing and events at the global and regional levels.

Ecosystem Fast Start Partner of the Year: Abnormal Security Abnormal demonstrated fantastic engagement and resource investment to deliver an outstanding partnership launch which has yielded terrific results for Abnormal Security and CrowdStrike.

EMEA Partner of the Year: Softcat Softcat is a premier value-added reseller in the UK and truly embodies CrowdStrike’s “One team, One fight” motto with its enablement of 600 sales and 180 specialists across 10 locations. Softcat is seeing incredible expansion with rapid year-over-year growth.

APJ Partner of the Year: Sekuro During the 2023 fiscal year, this company grew its footprint across every segment of the CrowdStrike business and exceeded its plan by more than 500%. Their early adoption of Falcon Cloud Security enabled their outstanding results in 2023.

CrowdStrike delivers exclusive support and access to partners through the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, an elite network of partners that deliver the solutions, intelligence, and security expertise that is required to combat today’s advanced cyber adversaries. To learn more about the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, please click here.

To learn more about CrowdStrike partners, please visit the website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com