CrowdStrike Partner Award Winners Recognized at Inaugural Americas Partner Symposium

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the winners of the inaugural CrowdStrike Americas Partner Awards at its Americas Partner Symposium in Southern California. The CrowdStrike Americas Partner Symposium brings together leading partners across North America, South America and Latin America to accelerate strategies to scale their CrowdStrike businesses, help customers consolidate security spend and stop breaches with the AI-native Falcon® cybersecurity platform.





CrowdStrike’s Americas Partner Awards recognize the remarkable work regional and national partners have accomplished in the previous calendar year. The power of CrowdStrike’s partner ecosystem is critical to the success of its partner-first go-to-market strategy, delivering continued growth through providing industry-leading protection to customers in the Americas and around the world. Winning partner organizations were judged based on criteria that included the value the organization or individual created and delivered to both mutual customers and CrowdStrike.

2024 CrowdStrike Americas Partner Awards winners include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Partner of the Year

Blackwood – Champion Partner of the Year

Carahsoft – Distributor of the Year

Charles River Associates – ELP Partner of the Year

Dell – Breakout Partner of the Year

Deloitte – Canada Partner of the Year

Deloitte – Global System Integrator of the Year

Guidepoint Security – Horizon Partner of the Year

Optiv – Technical Champion of the Year

SHI – Public Sector Partner of the Year

SHI – Solution Provider Partner of the Year

Shield Security – LATAM Partner of the Year

VC3 – MSSP Partner of the Year

Zscaler – Ecosystem Partner of the Year

“The Americas Partner Symposium provides the opportunity to recognize the incredible achievements our partners have accomplished in the past year. The power of the Falcon platform combined with the expertise of our partners is delivering unprecedented results for our customers,” said Amanda Adams, VP, Americas Alliances at CrowdStrike. “Congratulations to our FY24 award winners! We look forward to another banner year working together to consolidate and simplify security across the Americas on our joint mission to stop breaches with the world’s leading cybersecurity platform.”

CrowdStrike is defining the era of AI-powered cybersecurity. CrowdStrike’s global partner ecosystem is a key component of delivering CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches by providing best-in-class technology, support, customized services, market expertise and access to organizations around the world. To learn more about CrowdStrike’s global partner program, visit here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.



