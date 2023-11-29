CrowdStrike Opens New Asian Hub in Singapore

Cementing Commitment to Protecting Businesses in the Region

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore that will serve as a central hub for CrowdStrike in Asia. The new office highlights CrowdStrike’s regional investment and will double the capacity of the previous facilities in Singapore, further cementing the cybersecurity leader’s local presence and commitment to protecting organizations in Singapore and across Asia.





Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing and most innovative security companies in the world. With over 23,000 customers, ranging from small businesses to leading global brands and government entities, CrowdStrike is fueling the next era of AI-powered cybersecurity to stay ahead of rapidly evolving adversary tradecraft and stop breaches. The company’s market-defining CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, elite incident response and services, and renowned cyber threat intelligence team have made CrowdStrike one of the most trusted brands in cybersecurity.

The new office will also include training facilities that CrowdStrike customers and partners can leverage to share best practices on the latest cyber defense strategies and upskill cybersecurity professionals to defend against the adversaries targeting the region.

The move to the new office follows significant business success for the cybersecurity leader in Asia. CrowdStrike’s financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023, reported $81 million of revenue in Asia Pacific (including Japan), a 36% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022. APAC (including Japan) contributes to 10% of CrowdStrike’s total revenue.

“Asia is a hotbed for cyber-criminal activity. We saw average ransomware demands in Southeast Asia more than doubled in the last four weeks to $8.5 million compared to the four weeks prior. With all of this activity, it’s critical that businesses in Asia adopt modern cybersecurity solutions and a proactive approach to protecting themselves to combat adversaries targeting countries like Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president, APJ for CrowdStrike.

“We saw this need when we first established an office in Singapore in 2016 and have continued to grow our team and business in the region. Over that time, CrowdStrike has supported many businesses across multiple sectors and sizes in the shift from using legacy, often signature-based, security solutions that are unable to protect against modern cyber-attacks towards AI-driven and intelligence-based cybersecurity platforms.”

Asia has long been a target for cyber criminals. According to the CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report, the top five vertical industry sectors in order of intrusion frequency in Asia Pacific and Japan were technology, telecommunications, retail, financial and manufacturing. In Southeast Asia over the last four weeks, big game hunting victims (a type of cyberattack that usually leverages ransomware to target large, high-value organizations or high-profile entities) increased to 416 compared to 357 from the four week period before according to CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations. Geographically, Asia has two of the main nation-state threats in China and North Korea within its borders; while China-nexus actors are particularly prolific, observed across 14 industry verticals.

Additional Resources

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.



Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Andy Sommer



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com