CrowdStrike Named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

96% of employees said they are proud to work at the technology leader and 97% cite being treated fairly regardless of race, age and sexual orientation as a key reason why CrowdStrike is a Great Place to Work For

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been named for the third year in a row to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

“CrowdStrike’s global workforce includes some of the best and brightest minds in security, all laser focused on breaking new ground to fulfill our mission of stopping breaches,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resource officer at CrowdStrike. “The fact that our employees feel a sense of pride in what we accomplish as a business is a true testament to our company culture and to the passion we have for protecting customers from nation-state, eCrime and hacktivist threats. Fortune’s recognition for the third year in a row validates that CrowdStrike’s diverse, inclusive and healthy work environment is one of the best to work for in the world.”

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. In the survey, 95% of CrowdStrike employees said it is a great place to work. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience and companies are awarded on their ability to offer positive outcomes and fair opportunities for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. CrowdStrike’s ranking underscores its employee-first mentality, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) program – 97% of employees said they are treated fairly regardless of race, age and sexual orientation – and flexible work program.

“Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place To Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “We congratulate all the organizations included in this year’s ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty.”

CrowdStrike has received consistent recognition for its strong culture and exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work culture that is among the best in the world. Recent company recognition includes:

For more on how to join CrowdStrike’s mission and award winning team, please visit our careers page.

