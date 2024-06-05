Home Business Wire CrowdStrike Named a Leader in XDR by Independent Research Firm
CrowdStrike the only vendor evaluated to receive highest possible scores across all three criteria of Vision, Innovation and Roadmap

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response Platforms, Q2 20241 report. CrowdStrike was the only vendor in the report to receive the highest possible scores across all three criteria of Vision, Innovation and Roadmap.


According to the report, “CrowdStrike’s latest release positions it to win in the XDR market.” In its recent platform release, CrowdStrike set the bar for what customers can expect from XDR, delivering a comprehensive and integrated approach to cybersecurity. CrowdStrike accelerated XDR adoption by providing native XDR capabilities free to all EDR customers, speeding investigations with comprehensive endpoint, identity, cloud and data protection telemetry from across the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

“CrowdStrike is pioneering the XDR era by building on our unmatched EDR leadership and a data-centric, single agent, single platform architecture,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products, CrowdStrike. “By delivering comprehensive visibility and real-time detection, customers can operate at the speed of the adversary to protect their critical assets. We continuously innovate and extend our leading capabilities, setting a new standard for modern cybersecurity and ensuring customers can defend against an evolving threat landscape.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

1 The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response Platforms, Q2 2024

Contacts

Media Contact
Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com

