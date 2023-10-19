CrowdStrike Named A Leader in Endpoint Security by Independent Research Firm

Report cites CrowdStrike as having a “dominant endpoint” solution and “superior vision” and receives the highest ranking of all vendors in the Current Offering category

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 report. The new report covers 13 vendors with endpoint protection capabilities, with CrowdStrike receiving the highest score possible across 15 of the 25 criteria and the highest ranking of all vendors in the Current Offering category.





“Modern endpoint security is not just about stopping malware, it’s about stopping today’s adversaries and increasingly novel tradecraft. Customers need a holistic AI-native platform that brings together unparalleled knowledge of the adversary with capabilities specifically designed to stop emerging and rapidly evolving techniques,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products at CrowdStrike. “In this Wave, Forrester has recognized CrowdStrike as a leader with superior vision and, in our opinion, innovation – all focused on stopping breaches for customers of all sizes.”

Stopping adversaries and stopping breaches

As adversaries continue to evolve their tradecraft at record pace, we believe the report further reinforces the power of CrowdStrike’s AI-native platform to empower customer’s security evolution to stop modern breaches. In addition to receiving the highest possible score across 15 of the 25 criteria and the highest ranking of all vendors in the Current Offering category, the Forrester report notes that CrowdStrike has a “dominant endpoint” solution and “superior vision” that “focuses on how adversaries will attack the enterprise and how to prevent it from happening, as opposed to cleaning up the mess later…” In reference to Falcon’s unified capabilities, the report goes on to state that “CrowdStrike is a good fit for customers who are interested in evolving to EDR or XDR…”

Bringing unified, enterprise-grade security to organizations of all sizes

The unified, AI-native Falcon platform enables customers to consolidate cybersecurity via one lightweight agent and command console to secure the entire IT infrastructure. This is particularly useful for businesses looking to reduce cost and complexity while improving security outcomes, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As Forrester notes in the report, CrowdStrike offers “an attractive endpoint security solution even for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

