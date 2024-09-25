CrowdStrike Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for Fifth Consecutive Time

CrowdStrike positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute among all vendors evaluated in the report

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fifth consecutive time. For the second time in a row, CrowdStrike was positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute among all vendors evaluated.

The CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform continues to redefine endpoint protection with unparalleled AI-driven threat prevention, detection and response. CrowdStrike’s single-agent, unified platform addresses the growing demands of modern enterprises to consolidate cybersecurity, enabled by its products including identity protection, cloud security, IT automation, next-gen SIEM and more.

“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native endpoint protection, and continues to innovate to meet the evolving demands of global customers,” said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. “Our data-centric, single-agent and console platform drives vendor consolidation, removes complexity and stops breaches. We believe this recognition underscores our ability to deliver comprehensive visibility and real-time protection across the enterprise, setting the standard for modern cybersecurity and ensuring customers can secure their critical assets.”

Cybersecurity’s Innovation Pioneer

CrowdStrike continues to innovate its endpoint protection and platform capabilities. At the Fal.Con 2024 customer conference, CrowdStrike unveiled CrowdStrike Signal, a new family of AI-powered engines that intelligently groups related security events and alerts into actionable insights with a self-learning model tailored to specific environments, improving analyst efficiency and reducing the risk of missed detections. CrowdStrike also announced new Falcon platform innovations that bolster its cloud security, identity protection, next-gen SIEM, exposure management, Charlotte AI and Falcon for IT capabilities. With the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike unifies end-to-end security and IT operations to remove complexity and stop breaches.

In June, CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Endpoint Protection Platforms report, with a 99% Willingness to Recommend score based on 524 overall responses as of April 2024.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

