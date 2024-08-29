CrowdStrike Named a Frost Radar™ Leader in Cloud Workload Protection Platforms for the Second Consecutive Year

CrowdStrike recognized “as an innovation and growth leader,” delivering a complete CNAPP with unified visibility and threat protection across the entire cloud estate to stop cloud breaches

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™: Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for the second consecutive year. CrowdStrike was recognized as an innovation and growth leader for its ability to simplify and scale cloud security through a single, unified platform. CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security provides global customers with unified code-to-cloud protection to stop cloud breaches.





According to the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report, cloud exploitation cases grew 110% over the past year, with adversaries becoming increasingly focused and persistent. Stopping cloud breaches requires a modern approach to protection that holistically addresses cloud security risk. Leveraging world-class managed threat hunting and intelligence, CrowdStrike sets the standard for cloud detection and response (CDR) as a native part of the most comprehensive CNAPP on the market. CrowdStrike goes beyond visibility and posture, empowering customers to see, secure and stop cloud threats across infrastructure, workloads, applications, APIs and data with a single, unified platform. This unified approach is a leading reason why organizations choose CrowdStrike to secure their cloud estates, making it “one of the fastest-growing and largest players” in the industry, according to Frost & Sullivan.

“Adversaries are increasingly targeting cloud environments, and traditional cybersecurity tools simply aren’t enough – visibility alone doesn’t stop breaches,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products at CrowdStrike. “Only CrowdStrike delivers the comprehensive protection that customers need to secure the cloud and reduce operational complexity. Frost & Sullivan’s ongoing recognition of the value Falcon Cloud Security provides further validates our industry leadership and unmatched ability to streamline and scale cloud security through a single, unified platform.”

According to Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Research at Frost & Sullivan, “CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security has become a pioneer in cloud detection and response (CDR), leveraging its strengths in threat intel and managed detection and response (MDR) services” in addition to “robust visibility, vulnerability management, runtime protection, and compliance management across multi-cloud environments.” Furthermore, “CrowdStrike is rated as an innovation and growth leader in this Radar analysis for its unified cloud security platform, tremendous growth trajectory over the last 4 years, and its future growth vision.”

To learn more about the 2024 Frost Radar™: Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), read our blog.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Jake Schuster



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com