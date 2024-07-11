CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Endpoint Protection Platforms Report

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Endpoint Protection Platforms report, with a 99% Willingness to Recommend score based on 524 overall responses as of April 2024. CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice for all company sizes and regions: large and midsize enterprises across North America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.





“CrowdStrike sets the industry standard for endpoint protection, pioneering modern security with our AI-native platform designed to stop breaches. Customers trust and recommend CrowdStrike more than any other vendor because we consistently deliver the critical security outcomes they require,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products, CrowdStrike. “We will continue to deliver the innovation and powerful capabilities customers need to stop breaches, drive consolidation of security point products and standardize their cybersecurity future on the single, unified Falcon platform.”

CrowdStrike customer reviews include:

“We have been using CrowdStrike for the past eight months. It is a phenomenal and very powerful endpoint protection platform that offers various comprehensive threat detection, prevention and response capabilities. Our overall experience with the CrowdStrike Falcon solution has been outstanding in terms of both quality of the product and service.” – IT Leader in Software

​​“CrowdStrike Falcon is by far the most advanced endpoint security solution I have ever worked with. What really surprises me is how their product can predict and block malicious behaviors before anything turns into a threat. Their Artificial Intelligence plus their managed services have been brilliant in my company.” – IT Leader in Manufacturing

“Working with CrowdStrike has been a great experience. The product shows its value on a daily basis by actively protecting our computing assets around the globe. The Falcon service coupled with active protections have prevented many potential outbreaks from unwanted users or drive-by activity.” – IT Security and Risk Manager in Manufacturing

“We have been with CrowdStrike for almost five years. They continue to push the boundaries on what endpoint protection means and what it can do. They stay current, work through feedback from our team, and continually work to improve. They have added new features, some through acquisitions. All acquisitions are very well integrated into the product for a seamless feel.” – IT Security and Risk Manager in IT Services

To learn more about the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, visit the CrowdStrike website or read our blog.

Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

