CrowdStrike Named a Cloud Security Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platform

Leading analyst firm recognized CrowdStrike for impressive CWPP business growth in the past three years, ability to deliver comprehensive cloud visibility and unrivaled MDR and threat hunting services

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it has been named a global leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platform, 2023 report. Out of the top 25 CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) vendors Frost & Sullivan evaluated for this report, CrowdStrike was recognized for its impressive and consistent growth in the CWPP market, robust cloud workload protection capabilities and managed detection and response (MDR) services, which they state,“sets CrowdStrike apart from competitors.”

This latest report from Frost and Sullivan analyzed the top CWPP vendors across 10 growth and innovation criteria to reveal their position in the Frost Radar. According to Frost & Sullivan, CrowdStrike stood out as a leader for:

Impressive and Consistent Cloud Security Business Growth: Frost & Sullivan ranked CrowdStrike a leader in their Growth Index, stating that “CrowdStrike stands out in the Growth Index for its impressive and consistent growth over the past 3 years, surpassing larger competitors.” They credit CrowdStrike’s “extensive customer base from XDR/EDR offerings and robust channel partner ecosystem” for its success. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan believes CrowdStrike is poised for continued growth saying, “CrowdStrike’s excellent brand perception, and focused strategy on cloud security [is] positioning the company for robust growth in its cloud security business, including CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and CNAPP, and enabling it to capture additional market share.”

Comprehensive Cloud Workload Visibility: Frost & Sullivan evaluated CrowdStrike’s CWPP offering, part of the industry-leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities delivered via CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security, and noted “one of its key strengths lies in its ability to deliver comprehensive visibility into workloads, containers, serverless workloads and hosts.” Furthermore, they said CrowdStrike is “empowering businesses to uncover hidden threats, address misconfigurations, and mitigate exploitable vulnerabilities proactively.” In addition, Frost & Sullivan also noted CrowdStrike’s seamless integration with all major CSPs, which enables extended protection and facilitates cross-platform XDR capability.

Unmatched MDR and Threat Hunting Services for Cloud: Frost & Sullivan praised CrowdStrike’s managed service offerings for cloud security that include CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch Cloud Threat Hunting (industry’s first standalone cloud threat hunting service) and CrowdStrike Falcon Complete CWP, saying the inclusion of “IR, assessment, MDR, and Cloud Threat Hunting services sets CrowdStrike apart from competitors, enhancing customer confidence and improving the overall solution experience.” CrowdStrike is the only company in this report to offer end-to-end, 24/7, MDR, threat hunting, & incident response services for cloud.

“With cloud exploitation cases growing by 95% and cases involving threat actors specifically targeting the cloud growing by 288%, it is vital for businesses to have cloud security that stops breaches faster from endpoint to cloud. As one of the first CWPP vendors in this report to offer proven agent-based and agentless protection from a unified platform, customers trust CrowdStrike for advanced visibility across their entire cloud estate and cloud workload protection to prevent attacks and avoid business disruptions,“ said Raj Rajamani, head of products at CrowdStrike. “Frost & Sullivan’s acknowledgement of the tremendous growth and technological strengths of our CWPP further validates our cloud security leadership and commitment to securing the cloud across every customer segment and geography.”

This accolade is the second time Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike’s cloud security leadership. Last year, Frost & Sullivan named CrowdStrike as a leader in their inaugural Frost Radar: Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, 2022 report. In the report, Frost & Sullivan states, “CrowdStrike is one of the fastest-growing cloud security vendors” and its “CNAPP business has gained traction globally.”

