CrowdStrike Launches Cybersecurity’s First No-Code Application Development Platform

Falcon Foundry empowers customers and partners to build no-code custom apps that solve security and IT use cases using the Falcon platform’s cloud-scale data and automation

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2023 — CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced CrowdStrike Falcon Foundry, the cybersecurity industry’s first no-code application development platform. With Falcon Foundry, customers and partners can harness the data, automation, and cloud-scale infrastructure of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to easily create their own custom applications in order to solve an infinite number of security and IT challenges.

Falcon Foundry lowers the barrier of entry for security and IT professionals by distilling CrowdStrike’s high-fidelity data, Falcon Fusion – the platform’s native Security Orchestration and Automation and Response (SOAR) framework, and cloud-scale infrastructure down to an easy-to-use, efficient, visual application development platform. Applications created on Falcon Foundry will integrate seamlessly with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, crowdsourcing a global ecosystem of innovators to deliver new use cases and create integrated applications to consolidate point products.

“With Falcon Foundry, we’re putting the power of the Falcon platform and the industry’s best architecture, security data and AI advantage into the hands of every organization on the planet,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. “We are unleashing our customer’s and partner’s creativity to help them solve problems in new ways and automate time-consuming tasks. With Falcon Foundry, the only limitation is imagination.”

New capabilities and benefits include:

No-code application development: Teams can build no-code apps in minutes with an intuitive, modern app development interface. Users are guided through the process to build an app with step-by-step instructions and a drag-and-drop visual application studio.

Teams can build no-code apps in minutes with an intuitive, modern development interface. Users are guided through the process to build an app with step-by-step instructions and a drag-and-drop visual application studio. Native access to the highest-fidelity data: Apps have full access to data and threat intelligence from across the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, including third-party telemetry stored in Falcon LogScale Next-Gen SIEM. Users can easily bring in and store additional third-party data via APIs and other sources.

Apps have full access to data and threat intelligence from across the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, including third-party telemetry stored in Falcon LogScale Next-Gen SIEM. Users can easily bring in and store additional third-party data via APIs and other sources. Built-in automation with end-to-end response: Falcon Fusion, the platform’s native Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) framework, and Falcon Real Time Response (RTR) scripts work together to easily define automated workflows and execute a fast response on endpoints and beyond.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com