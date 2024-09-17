CrowdStrike Launches CrowdStrike Financial Services, Accelerating Platform Consolidation

Tailored financing solutions drive transformational adoption of the AI-native Falcon platform by removing procurement complexity

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2024, Las Vegas — CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today launched CrowdStrike Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CrowdStrike, providing tailored financing solutions for the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. Through this new offering, customers benefit from accelerated platform consolidation with streamlined access to the market-leading technology they need to stop breaches.





As more organizations consolidate on the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike continues to innovate to make its industry-leading technology even more accessible. Last year, CrowdStrike introduced Falcon Flex, providing adaptable licensing to the Falcon platform’s full portfolio of best-in-class modules, allowing customers to use what they need, when they need it. Customers can use CrowdStrike Financial Services in combination with Falcon Flex, as well as in standard licensing models, to accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform and stay ahead of sophisticated threats.

“Eliminating complexity does not end with technology. On our mission to stop breaches, we are committed to making every point in the security process frictionless for our customers and partners,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike. “The Falcon platform consolidates disjointed point products, Falcon Flex provides customers flexibility to deploy what they need, when they need it, and now CrowdStrike Financial Services transforms the financing experience by offering seamless and flexible options for adopting the Falcon platform.”

CrowdStrike Financial Services benefits include:

Comprehensive and simplified financing: In-house financing and easy to understand terms expedite access to financing for Falcon platform adoption.

In-house financing and easy to understand terms expedite access to financing for Falcon platform adoption. Flexible payments : Monthly, quarterly, annual, skip, step and customizable payment structures support budget predictability while maximizing financial resources.

: Monthly, quarterly, annual, skip, step and customizable payment structures support budget predictability while maximizing financial resources. Ecosystem support: CrowdStrike Financial Services works directly with customers and partners for the most optimal way to acquire CrowdStrike technology and services.

CrowdStrike Financial Services works directly with customers and partners for the most optimal way to acquire CrowdStrike technology and services. Hands-on customer service: Seasoned finance professionals provide expertise and support during product acquisition and throughout the financial agreement.

Financing Disclosure

Financing solutions are offered by CrowdStrike Financial Services, Inc. and its affiliates or designees (collectively, “CrowdStrike Financial Services”). All financing is subject to credit approval and execution of CrowdStrike Financial Services documentation and may be subject to additional terms and conditions. Not all applicants will qualify. Offerings are available only in the United States. Offerings, including rates and terms, are subject to change without notice. Offerings may vary based on applicant’s creditworthiness, market conditions, CrowdStrike Financial Services’ policies and other factors. Other restrictions may apply. For more information, visit CrowdStrike Financial Services.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

