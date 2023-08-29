CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection Wins CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Award

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that CrowdStrike Falcon® Identity Protection won the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator award as the best solution in the Identity and Access Management category.

According to the CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report, CrowdStrike’s elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts observed a massive jump in identity-based intrusions noting a 583% increase in Kerberoasting attacks, a technique used by adversaries to obtain valid credentials for Microsoft Active Directory service accounts and 62% of interactive intrusions involved the abuse of compromised identities. CrowdStrike also saw a 147% increase in access broker advertisements on the dark web, fueled by growing demand from adversaries looking to obtain valid credentials and privileged access.

CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection stood out from the competition for bringing together world-class endpoint protection and real-time identity protection to effectively combat modern threats. With this innovative approach, CrowdStrike gives security teams access to continuous visibility, proactive control and risk-based response they need to quickly identify and eliminate identity-based threats.

CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection helps customers stop identity-based attacks in real time with key features including:

Unified Security Platform with a Single Agent: As part of the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform, CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection uses the same single, lightweight agent used for endpoint protection, XDR, cloud workload protection and more. The agent can be deployed anywhere in the customer environment vastly simplifying the collection of telemetry. The CrowdStrike Falcon console acts as a single threat interface, providing a unified view of threats correlated across endpoint and identity and more.

Comprehensive Visibility into Attack Paths: CrowdStrike provides security teams real-time correlation of threats with the combination of endpoint and identity telemetry, industry-leading threat intelligence and knowledge of adversary tradecraft. This provides complete visibility into attack paths covering all aspects of the adversary toolkit. CrowdStrike also provides deep visibility into Microsoft Active Directory (AD) authentication traffic to give teams insight into identity-based incidents, lateral movements, service account misuse and suspicious behavior.

Automated Responses to Stop Modern Attacks in Real Time: Unified endpoint and identity telemetry enables the orchestration of automated policy-based responses CrowdStrike’s unique approach provides flexibility to enforce at either the endpoint or identity level to quickly stop an attack.

“Identity-based attacks are the number one cybersecurity threat facing organizations today, but with CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection, security teams have unparalleled visibility, detection and cross-domain correlation capabilities to help them stay ahead of today’s fast evolving adversaries,” said Raj Rajamani, chief product officer, CrowdStrike. “Having our Falcon Identity Protection solution recognized as a CRN Tech Innovator award winner is testament to our technology and unique approach of bringing endpoint and identity together solving one of today’s most urgent cybersecurity challenges.“

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The full list of CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Awards winners can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

