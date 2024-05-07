CrowdStrike Falcon for Defender Augments Security for Microsoft Defender Deployments

Falcon for Defender delivers OverWatch threat hunting and independent security validation, deploying alongside Microsoft Defender to stop missed attacks

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference 2024: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the launch of CrowdStrike Falcon® for Defender augmenting Microsoft Defender1 deployments to stop missed attacks. As part of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, Falcon for Defender deploys alongside Microsoft, elevating the security posture of endpoints running Microsoft Defender.





For organizations relying on Microsoft Defender, managing complex policies, signature updates, and multiple consoles places significant operational burden on security teams. This complexity leads to protection gaps that adversaries seek to exploit. Falcon for Defender provides organizations with the visibility into threats that bypass Defender and the threat hunting required to stop breaches.

“Security professionals saddled with deploying Microsoft Defender through E3 and E5 licensing have long asked us for help. Falcon for Defender fills critical security gaps at a disruptive price point,” said Michael Sentonas, President at CrowdStrike. “Delivering visibility into missed threats and best-in-class threat hunting raises the cybersecurity bar. Falcon for Defender gives cybersecurity professionals the technology they want and need with the outcome they so desperately seek – stopping the breach.”

Rapidly deploying with no reboots and running silently alongside Microsoft, Falcon for Defender hardens defenses with:

Visibility into Missed Attacks : CrowdStrike’s proven AI-powered detections, enriched with industry-leading threat intelligence, identifies the threats that Microsoft Defender misses.

: CrowdStrike’s proven AI-powered detections, enriched with industry-leading threat intelligence, identifies the threats that Microsoft Defender misses. Falcon OverWatch 24×7 Threat Hunting : OverWatch combines human expertise with technology to detect and hunt anomalous activity that evades Microsoft Defender.

: OverWatch combines human expertise with technology to detect and hunt anomalous activity that evades Microsoft Defender. Surgical Response: Eradicate the most sophisticated threats directly from the Falcon platform.

For more information:

Get a demo at RSA, booth #N-6144

For organizations seeking Microsoft Defender augmentation, visit the Falcon for Defender product page.

For organizations looking to replace Microsoft Defender and use additional modules, visit the fully featured version of CrowdStrike Falcon.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

©2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

___________________________________



1Microsoft and Defender are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. CrowdStrike is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Microsoft.

Contacts

Jake Schuster



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com