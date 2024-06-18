CrowdStrike Collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Secure End-to-End AI Innovation, Including LLMs

Integrating the Falcon platform with HPE OpsRamp AIOps unifies security and IT teams in monitoring accelerated AI workload IT alerts and adversary activity

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HPE Discover 2024 – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) to secure end-to-end AI innovation, including large language models (LLMs), accelerated by NVIDIA.





With the integration of the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and HPE GreenLake cloud and OpsRamp AIOps, organizations can seamlessly unify IT operations and cybersecurity in a single, unified process to securely accelerate AI innovation. The combination of rich asset information from the Falcon platform and OpsRamp’s AI-driven observability provides a unified service map view of attack surface security across their entire infrastructure and applications. Organizations can rapidly uncover and eliminate gaps in security protection in the accelerated AI pipeline, enforcing resilience and integrity of AI innovations.

OpsRamp delivers a unified operational view of applications and infrastructure with full-stack observability. It also enables comprehensive operations and automation for NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI workloads from a single, unified console. OpsRamp’s operations copilot dramatically increases the efficiency of operations teams with a generative AI-powered conversational assistant for rapid detection and remediation of issues. Additional integrations into the HPE Greenlake cloud will allow CrowdStrike to protect AI workloads and LLMs, accelerated by NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, a co-developed portfolio of AI solutions and joint go-to-market integrations that enable enterprises to accelerate adoption of generative AI, from edge to datacenter to cloud. Among the portfolio’s key offerings announced this week at HPE Discover is HPE Private Cloud AI, a first-of-its-kind solution that provides the deepest integration to date of NVIDIA AI computing, networking and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud.

“Security is crucial for AI applications and the data they access,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP/GM Hybrid Cloud and Chief Technology Officer at HPE. “Our strategic collaboration with CrowdStrike, combined with our OpsRamp observability, offers complete endpoint security to protect your AI applications running on HPE Private Cloud AI.”

“Security needs to parallel the slope of technology innovation. GenAI promises to transform business operations, and the best AI requires the best AI-powered security,” said George Kurtz, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike. “Our partnership with HPE combines powerful enterprise computing with the industry’s premier security platform to accelerate secure end-to-end AI and ML adoption.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

©2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

Contacts

Media Contacts

Jake Schuster



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com