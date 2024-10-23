CrowdStrike and Omnissa Partner to Secure Virtual and Physical Desktops

AI-native cybersecurity and digital work platform integration delivers real-time threat detection and automated remediation to natively secure virtual and physical environments; optimizes work experience and productivity

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today announced a collaboration to deliver real-time threat detection and automated remediation for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and physical desktop environments while improving customers’ digital work experience and productivity.





IT teams are challenged to manage both the complexity of hybrid work and employee expectations for a customized work experience. Millions of devices and applications are deployed to support workplace demands, increasing exposure to both new and more sophisticated cyber threats. Integrating the Omnissa Platform – built on Horizon® and Workspace ONE® – with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform will combine the best of virtual desktop and app management, unified endpoint management (UEM) and endpoint security. This will empower organizations with greater threat visibility and interconnected threat detection and remediation for increased cyber resiliency in virtual environments.

The planned integration will enable administrators to quickly identify and remediate any virtual desktops without the Falcon sensor and rapidly deploy CrowdStrike’s industry-leading AI-native protection to those VDI sessions. Omnissa and CrowdStrike also intend to enable the Omnissa Platform to ingest vulnerability and threat status of devices directly from the Falcon platform so that Workspace ONE UEM can centralize and accelerate threat observation, risk-assessment and automated remediation actions in both physical and virtual desktops.

“Bringing the Omnissa and CrowdStrike platforms together ensures the best cybersecurity protection for VDI and UEM deployments,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “These integrations will make it possible for joint customers to rapidly manage and secure all end-user endpoints, stopping threats and building cyber resiliency.”

“Organizations are looking for a better way to manage the complexity of hybrid work, the explosion of devices and increasing cyber threats,” said Bharath Rangarajan, SVP and chief product officer, Omnissa. “Our partnership with CrowdStrike stands to provide strategic value for customers who want to work with best-of-breed VDI, UEM and security providers to seamlessly solve the challenges of digital work and deliver the best possible employee workplace experience.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value with industry-leading solutions that include Unified Endpoint Management, Virtual Apps and Desktops, Digital Employee Experience and Security & Compliance. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

