CrowdStrike and Ignition Technology Partner to Address UK Market Cybersecurity Demand

Ignition Technology selects CrowdStrike as the leading XDR technology platform for AI-powered cybersecurity for its UK partner base

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), today announced it signed Ignition Technology, as a strategic distribution partner in the UK. The new partnership will give CrowdStrike’s solution providers resources to increase the availability of the AI-native CrowdStrike XDR Falcon® platform to UK businesses through Ignition’s market-leading partner network.





The strategic combination of Ignition’s specialist SaaS cybersecurity focus, go-to-market strategy, channel development capabilities and sales expertise coupled with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading Falcon platform addresses growing customer demand in the UK for modern cybersecurity. Ignition Technology is committed to bringing the most innovative solutions on the market to its growing partner base. By adding the Falcon platform to its portfolio, Ignition Technology will create new market opportunities and accelerate sales by providing customers and partners access to the industry’s best security platform delivering the outcome of stopping breaches.

“CrowdStrike puts partners at the centre of our mission of stopping breaches. As customers around the world demand access to the Falcon platform, we will continue investing our time and resources in strategic partners like Ignition Technology who deliver differentiated customer success and deep market expertise,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “In my experience working with Ignition Technology over the years, there’s an unparalleled commitment to working with cutting-edge technology and executing the most effective sales and technical go-to-market strategies. We’re excited to work together in adding the world’s leading security platform to their portfolio.”

CrowdStrike recently announced that it became the first cybersecurity independent software vendor (ISV) founded for the cloud to exceed $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales, and that Optiv surpassed the $1 billion milestone in sales of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The strategic partnership with Ignition Technology will support and empower CrowdStrike partners across the UK to drive business with their knowledge, services, and technology expertise.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike is a clear statement of intent as we continue our mission to bring the world’s foremost cloud and SaaS cybersecurity solutions to market,” commented Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology. “The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is a powerful addition to our portfolio, enabling partners to address their customers biggest challenges around consolidating costs and simplifying security solutions, without compromising on protection. Furthermore, we see significant synergies across our portfolio for partners to create a highly differentiated market proposition and we’re very much looking forward to working with CrowdStrike and our partners to create value, drive opportunities and deliver mutual success.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology is a cybersecurity distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit www.ignition-technology.com.

