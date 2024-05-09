CrowdStrike and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform AI-Native Cybersecurity

Google Cloud enables CrowdStrike for Mandiant IR and MDR services

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference 2024 – CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud to power Mandiant’s Incident Response (IR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and the Google Cloud Security Operations platform. The partnership focuses on CrowdStrike’s market-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and Exposure Management solutions.





Cloud intrusions have grown 75% in the past year and adversaries are faster than ever, breaking into customer environments in as little as two minutes. To protect against modern cloud threats, customers need a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that eliminates complexity and serves as a force multiplier for security and DevOps teams. The combination of AI-powered Google cloud services and Google Cloud’s Security Operations platform with proactive threat hunting capabilities alongside CrowdStrike’s industry-leading protection delivers the outcomes customers need to stop breaches across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

“When it comes to stopping breaches in the most critical moments of attack, CrowdStrike is the proven and recognized technology of choice. Our single platform, single agent architecture delivers the industry’s best protection while being the easiest and fastest to deploy,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Our expanded strategic alliance with Google Cloud is a watershed moment for cybersecurity: powering Mandiant’s industry-leading Incident Response and Managed Detection and Response services with Falcon in concert with Google Cloud’s Security Operations platform – integrating the best technology with world-class expertise, giving organizations access to the protection they need to stop breaches.”

“CrowdStrike has been a strategic technology partner for both Mandiant and Google Cloud for many years,” said Dom Delfino, VP Global Sales, Google Cloud Security. “We’re excited to deepen the collaboration across Google Cloud Security with enhanced threat intelligence sharing, a tighter integration between CrowdStrike and Google Chronicle, our Hyperscale Security Operations platform and Mandiant Managed Defense, and the ability to deploy CrowdStrike Falcon to support Mandiant Consulting.”

