CrowdStrike Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Falcon® Exposure Management, Securing Attack Surfaces for Highly Regulated Industries in the Cloud

New FedRAMP authorization enables U.S. public sector entities to proactively reduce risk and stop breaches

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that CrowdStrike Falcon® Exposure Management has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization. Falcon Exposure Management is now available to government entities requiring FedRAMP Moderate authorization, enabling them to proactively reduce risk through the CrowdStrike Falcon platform in GovCloud. Falcon Exposure Management joins additional CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform FedRAMP authorized modules, accelerating CrowdStrike’s efforts to deliver innovative technology that empowers federal, state and local government entities, as well as their supply chains, to stop sophisticated attacks while enhancing operational efficiency.

The U.S. government faces relentless cyber threats, requiring real-time visibility across complex, distributed environments. Nation-state adversaries like LIMINAL PANDA exploit misconfigurations, unpatched systems and supply chain gaps to infiltrate agencies and disrupt operations. With this FedRAMP authorization, Falcon Exposure Management delivers comprehensive visibility and AI-driven vulnerability prioritization across endpoints, networks and cloud environments, empowering government agencies to proactively reduce risk and automate responses – and driving a 98% reduction in critical vulnerabilities.

“Federal agencies are operating in a high-stakes environment where supply chain threats, regulatory mandates, and relentless nation-state adversaries are converging,” said Michael Sentonas, president, CrowdStrike. “It’s not enough for government security teams to just find vulnerabilities – they need to determine which pose the greatest risk and are most likely to be exploited, so they can take action faster. FedRAMP authorization for Falcon Exposure Management ensures agencies can cut through the noise, keep pace with evolving compliance standards, and stay ahead of adversaries targeting their most critical assets.”

To learn more about securing assets with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform in GovCloud, visit our website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com