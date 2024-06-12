CrowdStreet Announces Appointment of New CEO

Addition of experienced investment platform innovator marks new phase in CrowdStreet’s growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStreet, Inc. (“CrowdStreet”), a leading platform for online commercial real estate investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Imbriglia as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2024. He will succeed interim CEO Jack Chandler, who will remain on CrowdStreet’s board of directors.





Imbriglia is a senior financial services executive with nearly 20 years of experience in the alternative investment and financial technology industries. Prior to CrowdStreet, he was a Managing Director at iCapital, a leading alternative investment marketplace serving investment managers and financial advisors. Joining the iCapital team in its early stages, he helped lead the company’s growth from its first clients into a global company that today has over $180 billion of platform assets. Imbriglia also most recently served as a General Partner at venture capital and private equity firm Platform Capital Management, where he had a focus on financial technology investments.

As CEO, Imbriglia will set the strategic direction of CrowdStreet, oversee its growth initiatives, and launch its first New York-based office. Nearly one year after its successful transition to a broker-dealer model, Imbriglia will leverage his deep knowledge of the alternative investment landscape to further cement CrowdStreet’s leadership in the commercial real estate investing space. He will also focus on expanding the company’s offerings and services to further help individual investors achieve their long-term financial objectives, and enable direct access to high-net-worth investors for a broader range of firms.

“ CrowdStreet occupies a unique place in the market, having built a very large high-net-worth investor base that has collectively invested over $4 billion on the platform so far in a fully online, digital environment,” said Imbriglia. “ As recent markets have demonstrated the limitations of a traditional 60/40 asset allocation model and private alternative investing opportunities have grown, we believe CrowdStreet has a timely opportunity to offer breadth and diversity to its investors.” Imbriglia continued, “ We anticipate seeing an increase in the velocity of investment opportunities ahead so we will immediately focus on initiatives that best position us to thrive in the upcoming investment cycle. I am excited to collaborate with this team to continue to advance the platform to better serve both sides of a large and growing market and address the constantly evolving needs of investors, issuers, and regulators.”

“ We’re thrilled to welcome John to CrowdStreet,” said board member Lawson DeVries. “ Our Board began an extensive and highly selective search process in the fall, looking for the right leader to take CrowdStreet into its next stage of growth. John’s unique blend of experiences in the alternative investment space is a perfect fit – he is an innovator who truly understands this ecosystem, and he will bring incredible new value to the entire CrowdStreet community.”

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet, Inc. has been a leader in online alternative investments for over 10 years, facilitating private commercial real estate investments through its online platform that directly connects real estate sponsors and individual investors. CrowdStreet, Inc. operates its business through two primary subsidiaries, CrowdStreet Capital LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and CrowdStreet Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

