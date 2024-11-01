CrossCountry Consulting Announces Acquisition of SCS Cloud, Expanding NetSuite Capabilities

Combined platform offers robust ERP services and integrated solutions for CFOs and private equity sponsors across industries

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of SCS Cloud, a recognized leader in implementing, supporting, and enhancing NetSuite for organizations in a diverse range of industries. This strategic move marks an exciting expansion of CrossCountry’s technology and ERP solutions and strengthens how it serves its CFO and private equity clients.





Recently recognized as NetSuite’s 2024 North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year, SCS Cloud is a leader in cloud-based business management software solutions and has been a certified NetSuite Solution Provider for over a decade. With over 100 seasoned professionals in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and other strategic international locations, the firm has built a strong reputation for its deep technical and functional expertise and successful track record of delivering complex tailored solutions that enhance business operations. In addition to NetSuite, SCS Cloud also provides consulting and implementation services for Salesforce and Smartsheet.

“Bringing on SCS Cloud is a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our existing ERP capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. “With the addition of the deeply skilled SCS Cloud team, we are uniquely positioned to enhance our clients’ operational efficiencies and provide robust support for their transformational technology initiatives. Importantly, SCS Cloud is also a strong cultural fit with CrossCountry, with shared values and dedication to providing a better experience for our clients and people.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with CrossCountry,” said Derek Hitchman, CEO and Founder of SCS Cloud, who will lead CrossCountry’s NetSuite practice. “Through the powerful combination of CrossCountry’s broad range of capabilities and our deep NetSuite and cloud-based software expertise, we will be able to offer our clients unparalleled cross-functional solutions to achieve their business objectives and provide new opportunities for our teams.”

With the integration of SCS Cloud, CrossCountry is expanding its U.S. and international footprint with an enhanced presence in Florida and the U.K., enabling it to better serve U.S.-based clients with a global presence.

