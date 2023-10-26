Cross River’s New Series, In Conversation With, Focuses on the Transformation of B2B Payments and Launches its First Conversation with Visa

Partners will spotlight the changing landscape and the growing emphasis on customer experience in B2B payments

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, will be hosting a live-streamed conversation with Visa’s Veronica Fernandez, SVP, Head of Visa Commercial Solutions North America and Anthony Peculic, Heads of BaaS and Cards at Cross River on November 1st at 12pm ET.

The discussion will focus on Visa’s journey navigating the unique experiences of both the consumer and B2B sectors, the evolution and impact of consumerization on B2B payments, current challenges, and advice for commercial solutions of the future.

“Until recently, an emphasis on the customer experience was mainly reserved for consumer-focused businesses,” said Anthony Peculic. “However, as the B2B landscape experiences a paradigm shift, we expect more focus on the customer experience and are thrilled to have Veronica join us to share her unique expertise on the industry.”

The Company previously hosted a webinar series centered on faster payments featuring industry experts from Astra, Trustly, Plaid, Paymints.io, The Clearing House, American Fintech Council, This Week in Fintech, Axios, Bank Director, FinClusive, Sardine and Orum. Now, the mic passes to Visa for the launch of the new initiative, In Conversation With. Interested parties can learn more about the first installment and register here.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

Contacts

Media

Mackenzie DeLuca



201-808-7000 ext. 778



mdeluca@crossriver.com