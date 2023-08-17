Cross River Teams Up with Atlanta-Based Organizations, The Empty Stocking Fund and Caden Teaches Finances, to Bring School Supplies and Financial Literacy to Local Students and Educators

Organizations provide essential supplies for teachers and foster financial empowerment for youth, as financial institution continues to support impactful organizations across the nation

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, is proud to join forces with The Empty Stocking Fund (ESF) and Caden Teaches Finances to support Atlanta educators and young learners.

“We are thrilled to join hands with The Empty Stocking Fund and Caden Teaches Finances to bring financial support and education to the Atlanta community,” stated Miriam L. Wallach, Head of Social Responsibility at Cross River. “This partnership embodies our commitment to effectuating change and financial empowerment directly in the lives of those in need and reflects the values at the core of Foundation@’s mission. By combining our efforts, we are not only equipping teachers and students with essential supplies but also sowing the seeds of financial literacy that will reap benefits for generations to come.”

Members of the groups came together on August 13th to commemorate the opening of The ESF’s 2023-2024 Free Teacher Store, while also introducing the transformative potential of financial literacy through Caden Teaches Finances and his FinLit Bus. To support the day’s event, Cross River employees rolled up their sleeves and participated in a day of volunteer efforts alongside ESF and Caden Teaches Finances, demonstrating the Company’s unwavering dedication to making a tangible difference.

To support the day’s event and local Atlanta teachers, Cross River provided a donation of free classroom and school supplies, through The ESF’s Teacher Store. The ESF, a distinguished 501(c)(3) organization, has long been committed to alleviating the educational inequalities prevalent in our society by supplying free school and classroom essentials to students and teachers in the Atlanta area. The “store”, designed specifically for teachers, allocates up to $500 in purchases per teacher, allowing them to “shop” for needed supplies.

“Thanks to Cross River, we’re well on our way to serving 2,500 Title I schoolteachers this year,” said Manda Hunt, Executive Director of The Empty Stocking Fund. “Not only does their support enable Atlanta-area teachers to acquire much needed supplies without spending their own money, but it also empowers students by providing them with the tools they need to engage in the classroom. We’re beyond appreciative for this partnership.”

Additionally, underscoring the bank’s commitment to the Atlanta community, Cross River recently contributed backpacks filled with school supplies to Caden Teaches Finances for distribution to elementary school children in the Atlanta area. Caden Teaches Finances, a prominent 501(c)(3) financial literacy bus and education center developed by 12-year-old Caden Harris, is dedicated to fostering financial empowerment among young minds. Students who visit the bus can explore and learn budgeting, saving and investing by engaging in a mock stock exchange and supermarket.

“I’m grateful that Cross River’s support will help me provide more school supplies and financial literacy education to Atlanta kids,” said Caden Harris, Founder of Caden Teaches Finances. “I’m thankful to be able to help others in our area and I hope this shows that you’re never too young to make impact. Remember, if Caden can, you can too!”

The collaboration between Cross River, The ESF, and Caden Teaches Finances is emblematic of Cross River’s far-reaching philanthropic mission. The choice to collaborate with The ESF and Caden Teaches Finances marks a significant step towards enhancing education and financial literacy in the Atlanta community and beyond.

To access images and video from the event, please visit: Cross River, ESF & Caden Teaches Finance Media.

To learn more about Cross River’s philanthropic endeavors and “giving without borders” mission, please visit: Foundation@ Cross River.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

Contacts

Media

Cross River

Mackenzie DeLuca



201-808-7000 ext. 778



mdeluca@crossriver.com