Cross River Creates Space for Diverse Groups and Community Chambers to Come Together at Propelify Innovation Festival to Fuel Collaboration and Economic Inclusion

African American Chamber, Hispanic Chamber, Veterans Chamber and New Jersey Chamber of Commerce join Cross River to build new bridges in the tech community and empower all entrepreneurs

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, hosted a collaborative lounge which brought together leading groups from across the state at yesterday’s Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken, New Jersey. The space, “Cross River Commons,” was built to empower diverse New Jersey entrepreneurs and create opportunities for historic collaboration. Various Chambers used the space to highlight their work supporting local small businesses, and tech entrepreneurs were able to connect with leading business advocates across diverse communities to find commonalities and propel economic inclusion.

“We have partnered with TechUnited and these Chambers for many years and the resources they provide to local businesses and the New Jersey community at-large are critical,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP of Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “Bringing everyone together for this year’s Propelify Innovation Festival was an obvious decision for Cross River, and provided a special and unique opportunity for the technology community to unite with the organizations on the front lines of financial inclusion and business development.”

Innovation is democratizing financial services and creating opportunities for many who have historically been left out. In addition to its innovative work in fintech, Cross River is promoting pragmatic and inspiring community collaborations that can further its core mission of inclusivity and empowerment.

“We are honored to participate in Propelify, an event sponsored by our member and strategic partner, Cross River,” said John E. Harmon, Sr., IOM, Founder. President & CEO, AACCNJ. “Propelify provides a platform to showcase innovation through technology, ingenuity and futuristic thinking which leads to greater efficiencies, sustainability and societal transformation; that produces residual benefits for all.”

Cross River is dedicated to empowering local small businesses and the organizations that support them and bridging the gap between small business and technology groups to propel future growth and collaboration in every community across New Jersey.

“We appreciate Cross River inviting us to Propelify yesterday, to participate in one of the panels, promote our upcoming programs, events and resources for the community,” said Carlos Medina, President/CEO of SHCCNJ. “The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey looks forward to strengthening our partnership and collaboration with Cross River.”

In addition to financial literacy education, Cross River has been a dedicated partner to the community and Chambers with entrepreneurship training, veteran support, economic empowerment grants and more.

“It was an honor to partner with Cross River at this year’s Propelify Innovation Festival in support of veteran entrepreneurs,” said Francisco Cortes, President and Co-Founder of New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to a continued relationship with Cross River and are proud of their efforts to support Diverse businesses across the state.”

Chambers who took part in “Cross River Commons” include the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the African Americans Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re always proud to partner with Cross River and our fellow Chambers of Commerce,” said Patrick Daily, Relationship Manager at the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. “Propelify is an amazing opportunity to get valuable in person time with our members and of course, make new connections. It was a wonderful event.”

For more information, or to get involved, please visit www.crossriver.com.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

