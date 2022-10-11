<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference...
Business Wire

Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to distribute its earnings press release after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com or by dialing 888-566-1290 from anywhere in the U.S. or by dialing 773-799-3776 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: Cross Country. A replay of the webcast will be available from November 2nd through November 16th at the Company’s website and a replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by calling 866-430-4724 from anywhere in the U.S. or 203-369-0926 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: 1339.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases and additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other notices by e-mail.

Contacts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Josh Vogel, 561-237-8310

Vice President, Investor Relations

jvogel@crosscountry.com

Articoli correlati

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results....
Continua a leggere

E2open Releases Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Report outlines approach to corporate purpose and sustainability, and the value it provides to clients’ ESG goals AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectedsupplychain--E2open...
Continua a leggere

SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, and Present at SolarWinds Day Virtual Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire