Cross Country Chief Human Resource Officer Honored as DE&I Influencer

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross Country Healthcare, a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm, announced today that Chief Human Resource Officer, Colin McDonald, has been honored on the SIA’s 2024 DE&I Influencer List. This prestigious recognition celebrates trailblazers who actively foster diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workforce solutions sector.









“Being honored on the SIA’s 2024 DE&I Influencer List is a profound recognition that extends beyond personal achievement; it symbolizes the strides we, as a team at Cross Country, have made towards embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion into the very fabric of our organizational culture,” expressed Colin McDonald, Chief Human Resource Officer. “Our journey towards creating a truly inclusive and equitable workspace is ongoing, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to not just participating in change, but driving it, ensuring that we are building a future where diversity in all its forms is not just celebrated but considered a cornerstone of our success.”

McDonald’s deep commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in his comprehensive approach to fostering an inclusive workplace. His strategies not only focus on internal cultural enhancement but also extend to impactful initiatives such as establishing employee-led councils, conducting extensive diversity training, and refining recruitment and retention strategies that celebrate and harness diversity.

Beyond the confines of Cross Country, McDonald is a vocal advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion across the broader business landscape. He actively promotes the establishment of clear diversity goals, the adoption of advanced recruitment strategies, and the importance of maintaining open dialogues about DE&I policies.

Recently honored as one of the top talent acquisition leaders globally by OnCon, McDonalds has also been named one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch, a Diverse Voice by the South Florida Business Journal, and a DE&I influencer on the 2023 SIA list. Beyond his professional achievements, McDonald is a member of the Broward County NAACP and the historically Black fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.

Prior to joining Cross Country, Colin held leadership positions at Carnival Cruise Lines, RandCol Staffing and Citrix. He received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York and a master’s degree from Mercy College.

About SIA and the DE&I Influencers list

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

The DE&I Influencers list was developed to recognize people who are having the tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem. You and your cohorts have been selected due to your ongoing efforts, whether it’s been within the ecosystem educating your companies and driving change or as advisors to corporate leadership or on a broader scale that still influenced the world of work.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 38 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are at the heart of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program. It is closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and stockholders.

