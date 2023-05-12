CRN Spotlights Twenty-Four Ingram Micro Executives on the 2023 Women of the Channel List; Honors Three to Power 100

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNPower100—Ingram Micro Inc. is pleased to announce two dozen executives from the global technology distributor are represented within this year’s CRN® Women of the Channel list.





Among the honorees include Ingram Micro’s Vice President of U.S. Sales Therese Ferullo, who made her debut on the Power 100 this year, as well as Ingram Micro’s global executives Jennifer Anaya, senior vice president, global marketing and Sabine Howest, senior vice president of global digital operations, being recognized once again for their influence and insight to drive success.

Many of the leaders named to this year’s Women of the Channel will be in attendance and speaking next week at the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit and Ingram Micro Women in Tech: Be Inspired event taking place May 15. #IngramMicroGCIS23

“We are incredibly proud of our executives featured on this year’s CRN Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists,” said Scott Sherman, executive vice president, human resources, Ingram Micro. “Ingram Micro is transforming the IT channel with the adoption of our digital twin Ingram Micro Xvantage and stands committed to promoting and actioning diversity, equity and inclusion. As a result of these combined efforts, we are showing up stronger together in every region and have seen DEI within our workforce globally increase year-over-year.”

Last year, Ingram Micro appointed multi-year CRN Power 100 honoree Susan O’Sullivan to the role of vice president, DEI. In this role, O’Sullivan spearheads the team’s DEI awareness and programs, supports employee resource groups and inspires channel partners and vendors doing business with Ingram Micro to think forward and make positive changes within their own organizations.

“What I love about my role is having the ability to listen more, learn from and motivate others, not only in our company, but in our industry and within the communities we live in,” says O’Sullivan. “Ingram Micro has always been led by incredible individuals and it is my pleasure to work with my fellow Ingram Micro Women of the Channel honorees and serve together as an indispensable partner to the channel.”

Ingram Micro’s 2023 CRN Women of the Channel executives include:

POWER 100

Jennifer Anaya, SVP, Global Marketing

Therese Ferullo, VP of U.S. Sales

Sabine Howest, SVP, Global Digital Operations

2023 Women of the Channel

Sophie Barnave, Director, Cloud Supplier Relations

Michelle Becka, Director, Global Digital Content

Melanie DelValle, Director, Customer Finance

Nicole Dziedzic, Senior Vendor Business Manager- Cisco

Florencia Gannio, Director, Global Marketing Solutions

Holly Hartman Niedzielski, Director, Event Marketing and Partner Communities

Hailey Henry, Director, Strategic Partnerships

Joyce Hofman, Associate Director, Cloud Growth Practices

Stacy Khreis, Director, Global Business Development

Ellen Meekels, ​​Executive Director, Global Digital Transformation – Business Operations

Quinn Novak, Director, Brand Marketing and Programs

Susan O’Sullivan, VP US of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Cheryl Rang, Executive Director, Advanced Solutions and Data Center

Alyson Rosaler, Director, Marketing Automation, Global Business Intelligence

Kelly Sander, Director, SMB Sales

Carla Santos, Director, Cloud and Digital Solutions

Andrea Short, Executive Director, Marketing

Cheryll Tan, Director, Marketing

Lynne Thornton, Executive Director, Software and Sales Operations

Jana Vondran, SVP, Global Business Services

Farrah Zidehsarai, Director, Advanced Solutions

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The Women of the Channel (#WOTC) list will be featured in CRN’s June 2023 issue and online at www.CRN.com/wotc. CRN recently awarded Ingram Micro’s community programs with three individual 5-Star Partner Program Guide honors: Ingram Micro Cloud, Ingram Micro SMB Alliance, and Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance. Additionally, Ingram Micro was certified as a Great Place to Work® in 24 countries in 2022 and continues to attract talent from all over the globe.

