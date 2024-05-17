CRN Recognizes Sharp’s Betsy Larson and Jennifer Cheh on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Larson also recognized on the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Betsy Larson, Senior Vice President of Sales for the professional AV (Pro AV) display division, and Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Display Marketing and Product Management, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. Larson was also named to the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 list, an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Betsy Larson is responsible for the Pro AV channel and end user sales teams in North America and Latin America as well as the brand’s Cinema, direct view LED and solutions teams. With 29 years of experience in the channel, Larson has a proven track record of success in her various roles at Sharp. In her previous position as Vice President of Channel Sales, Larson implemented significant improvements and innovations to Sharp’s partner programs. These enhancements included the creation of additional margin incentives, the implementation of vertical-selling tools, and the optimization of resources for resellers. Throughout her career, Larson has been dedicated to meeting customer needs through Sharp’s comprehensive global vertical solutions. Additionally, Larson has led the seamless integration of two high-performing sales teams over the past year. Through strategic collaboration and the incorporation of best practices, Larson successfully united these teams to provide unparalleled support to our channel partners.

Jennifer Cheh has more than 25 years of experience in the technology business developing successful marketing strategies, guiding marketing & sales operations and increasing customer demand. In her role at Sharp, Cheh provides leadership to the display and product management team in business-to-business (B2B) marketing, and develops strategies, programs and initiatives to support dealers. She also helps grow the company’s dealer relationships, helping them find display solutions that will enhance their businesses. In the past year, Cheh has enhanced programs and incentives to drive Sharp and NEC display sales across the partner network including the ProAV channel, MFP dealers, and distribution. In addition, she successfully launched new Sharp branded display products co-developed by both Sharp and NEC under the joint venture. Cheh also maintained investments into channel programs and strategic initiatives to deliver growth despite continued uncertainty in the market.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“We are very proud of the accomplishments and contributions both Betsy and Jennifer have made to our organization and to the dealer channel over the past year and throughout their careers,” said Mike Marusic, President and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “We applaud them for their well-deserved recognition by CRN and The Channel Company and look forward to their continued success at Sharp and in the industry.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

