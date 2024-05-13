CRN Recognizes Object First’s Kelly Wells on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Object First, the developer of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Wells, Vice President of Global Operations, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It is an honor to be included among my peers on the 2024 Women of the Channel list,” said Kelly Wells, VP of Global Operations at Object First. “At Object First we succeed when we delight our partners, customers, and employees. My goal is to encourage other women to build their skills and careers by focusing on partner success, so we can celebrate their names on a future Women of the Channel list.”

With over 17 years of experience in the IT Channel, Kelly leads the Global Operations Organization at Object First. Over the past year, the operations team has focused on streamlining the supply chain, ordering and invoicing experience; optimizing post-sale communication to customers and partners; and updating the partner portal with enhanced content and functionality. In 2024, Wells will build on this success by investing more resources to support Object First’s partners with seamless onboarding and ongoing education.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First. To learn more about Object First, please visit objectfirst.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Gabrielle Redwine



PAN Communications for Object First



objectfirst@pancomm.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva



The Channel Company



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com