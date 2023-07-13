CRN Recognizes Kush Kumar as an Inclusive Channel Leader in Inaugural Awards

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company’s chief revenue officer, Kush Kumar, to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.

“I am motivated by the responsibility to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, identities, or abilities, feel included, valued and empowered,” said Kumar. “I believe inclusive leadership fosters innovation, creativity and collaboration by leveraging the unique perspectives and strengths of every team member. Technology and the IT industry as a whole has the power to shape the way we live, work and communicate. As an industry, we need to take on the responsibility to ensure that these advancements are inclusive and accessible to all individuals.”

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list includes 100 honorees who are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”

In addition to being the company’s CRO, Kumar serves as the chair of Red River’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee, an important part of Red River and its culture as it helps foster creativity, fresh perspectives and understanding. He serves on the board of directors for the Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), which focuses on building impactful connections with students, veterans and communities in need. Kumar is also a board member for the DC United Charitable Foundation, which prioritizes serving populations that lack equitable access to important resources, educating and empowering the next generation and lifting people to support their visions.

“At Red River, we believe a diverse and inclusive environment creates a space where everyone can thrive,” said Red River CEO Brian Roach. “We congratulate Kush on this well-deserved honor and look forward to his continued contributions in driving positive change within our organization and the industry as a whole.”

The 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the July issue of CRN Magazine, at www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/inclusive-channel-leaders-2023.htm

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, cybersecurity, infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Red River



Ed Levens



Vice President of Marketing



ed.levens@redriver.com