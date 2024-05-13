CRN Recognizes Keyfactor’s Christina Northcott on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Christina Northcott, Keyfactor’s Senior Director of Global Field & Channel Marketing, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.





Northcott was recognized by CRN® for her critical role in developing and implementing high-impact programs to strengthen Keyfactor’s channel and partner programs. By leveraging her strategic leadership skills and results-driven attitude, Northcott expanded Keyfactor’s field marketing team. She also worked to better align with the channel team, fueling the program’s growth with elevated support and a stronger commitment to the partner community. As a result, Northcott and her team increased the level of marketing-related activity with Keyfactor partners through activations and collaboration by 200% over 2023.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel list alongside some of the most innovative and inspiring leaders in the channel community,” said Northcott. “Our team’s commitment has enhanced our partners’ journeys and fostered collaboration within our dynamic partner community. In today’s digital world, it’s a business imperative to incorporate trusted solutions to manage and secure associated machine identities. I am looking forward to expanding our world-class partner program, collaborating with partners globally, to deliver the highest tier of solutions for identity-first security and digital trust.”

Launched in February 2020, the Keyfactor Partner Program aims to help partners bring Keyfactor’s leading PKI and machine identity management solutions to today’s modern enterprises by delivering the insights, tools, and support needed to enable their success. Keyfactor’s partner program is comprised of cloud partners, solution providers, and technology partners with specialization in federal, IoT, and services.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

