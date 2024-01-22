CRN Recognizes Boomi as a Cloud 100 Company for 2024

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Boomi to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.









CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners, as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a CRN Cloud 100 company, standing among the elite leaders in cloud technology for 2024,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “This esteemed acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to our channel partners and our continuous efforts to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions that empower businesses and drive digital transformation.”

“As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead.”

As the pioneer of integration platform as a service (iPaaS), with more than 20,000 global customers, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was named to Nucleus Research’s list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous product and partner awards, including the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit boomi.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

