CRN Recognizes Barbara Froemmel of NetBrain on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of no-code network automation and dynamic mapping solutions for hybrid cloud-connected networks, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Barbara Froemmel, Senior Manager of Partner Marketing at NetBrain, to the prestigious Women of the Channel roster for 2024.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Barbara Froemmel is one such leader. She brings more than 20 years of experience in Sales and Marketing to her role. Barbara played a pivotal role in advancing NetBrain’s channel business over the past year by initiating and directing the development of the company’s channel marketing program and providing the leadership necessary for its success. This involved comprehensive execution, encompassing strategic planning and the creation of assets. Barbara also established internal and external processes, including implementing a streamlined MDF request process, comprehensive tracking mechanisms, partner onboarding protocols, and effective communication channels.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“Known for her strategic mindset and unbridled drive, Barbara has a proven track record of driving successful partners activity that maximizes mutual value for NetBrain and these partners,” said Mark Harris, SVP of Global Marketing at NetBrain. “Barbara excels at crafting and executing innovative partner marketing programs to empower our partners to capitalize on the new revenue streams available through network automation.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

