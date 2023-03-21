CRN Recognizes Arcserve as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023

CRN Cloud 100 list honors forward-thinking cloud suppliers like Arcserve that demonstrate unwavering dedication to working with channel partners.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Arcserve to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners and their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service needs.

Protecting customer data is a relentless challenge for solution providers. Arcserve’s portfolio of unified data resilience solutions brings cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and recovery certainty to all data environments.

With Arcserve, solution providers can protect data generated on-premises, at the remote or branch office, and in SaaS applications. When disaster strikes, solution providers can quickly retrieve mission-critical data and get operations running again for customers with Arcserve cloud-to-cloud backup, backup as a service (BaaS), and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized for our continued innovation in cloud technology, and we’re equally proud to effectively support our partners with award-winning solutions that are unmatched in today’s market,” said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing. “With our time-tested cloud offerings, partners know they can strengthen their customers’ data resilience and reliably protect their data from ransomware and disasters.”

“In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

Contacts

Jock Breitwieser



Arcserve



+1 408.800.5625



jock.breitwieser@arcserve.com