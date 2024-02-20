CRN Names Rubrik to its 2024 Security 100 List

Data security leader jumpstarts 2024 with top channel recognitions for cyber resilience

PALO ALTO, Calif.–Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has included the company in its Security 100 list, recognizing Rubrik's commitment to working with channel partners to protect organizations from cyber threats.





“CRN’s Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

As the issue of security remains a top concern for all businesses, the ninth-annual Security 100 serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

“Rubrik’s eyes are laser-focused on the prize: delivering cyber resilience. Thank you to CRN for this recognition,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Rubrik. “Relying on prevention alone will only continue to fuel this world of cyber mayhem. Cyber resilience — a combination of cyber posture and cyber recovery — will help keep businesses running without interruption, even in the face of adversity like cyberattacks. We are at the next frontier in cybersecurity, and Rubrik is paving the way.”

Product Innovation Driving a New Era of Cyber Resilience

Over the past year, Rubrik has made tremendous strides in product advancement while on its mission to secure the world’s data. In August 2023, Rubrik acquired Laminar, a leading data security posture management (DSPM) company, to create the industry’s first cyber resilience offering, of its kind, by bringing together cyber recovery and cyber posture technology. The company also announced Rubrik Ruby™, a generative AI companion for Rubrik Security Cloud, and collaborated with other leading cybersecurity vendors, including Zscaler, to launch the industry’s first double extortion ransomware solution.

Continued Industry Awards and Accolades

The leaps Rubrik is taking in innovation continue to earn world-class recognition. Last month, CRN named Rubrik to its annual Cloud 100, which honors leading cloud companies across infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. CRN also recently named Ghazal Asif, Rubrik’s Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, to its prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list.

In 2023, Rubrik ranked #9 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list — its seventh consecutive year being named to the list of the top private cloud companies in the world. Additionally, the company was named a Leader in both the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment.

CRN will feature the 2024 Security 100 list in the February 2024 issue and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit https://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

