CRN Honors Lori Cornmesser of Deepwatch

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch, to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100, a recognition of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2023 Women of the Channel list.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. The annual Power 100 honors some of the most influential women from technology vendors and distributors based on their remarkable contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy.

The women who populate the Power 100 have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their partners and customers—and the broader channel ecosystem.

Lori is recognized as an industry leader with distinctions such as CRN’s Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023 and 2022 and CRN’s Top 25 Channel Sales Leadership of 2022, Top 100 Executives, Women of the Channel Power 100, and Channel Chiefs. She has also been awarded Tech Inclusion Conference’s Top 100 Diverse Leader and Global Touch’s IT Wondrous Women. Lori is instrumental in leading Deepwatch toward its growth goals, as the company achieved unprecedented growth of over 100% year-over-year in ARR bookings growth and deal registrations. Additionally, under Lori’s leadership, Deepwatch launched the Deepwatch Expert Engineer Program (DEEP). DEEP is designed for Solution Engineers and provides in-person sessions to strengthen expertise with SecOps content to enable Partners to customize solutions that mature their security operations.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“It’s such an honor to be recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel Power 100 list,” said Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch. “This award further solidifies Deepwatch’s partner-first approach. We look forward to continuing our momentum as we provide our channel partners with best-in-class programs and services to support their growth.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch is the leader in managed detection and response, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats. Powered by its Threat Analytics platform, Deepwatch provides the industry’s fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats. Deepwatch’s Platform includes tailored guidance from security experts 24/7/365 to reduce risk and improve security posture. Many of the world’s leading companies, from the Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

