Critical Cyber Topics—Zero Trust, AI, ChatGPT, Quantum Computing, and More—Explored at 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

The 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit will feature more than 40 sessions with 200 speakers discussing cyber issues that threaten national security and how the public and private sectors are working to address these threats. Being held September 5-8 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., the event convenes government and industry cyber executives to explore the theme: Advancing Cybersecurity's Impact in an Age of Heightened Risk.





“Cyber risks are real time and so are the topics that we explore during the summit. These pertain to events happening around the world that impact cyber security and our national security,” said Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity, a leading cyber education company for executives founded in 2010. “The summit brings together government and industry’s best and brightest to share and learn as a way to protect our nation against cyberattacks and cybercriminals.”

Designed to address the nation’s pressing cyber needs, the summit includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, and awards and has five tracks: Zero Trust & Data, Critical Infrastructure, Zero Trust & Identity, Cyber Workforce, and Emerging Tech. Top tech leaders participate sessions that deal with the hottest cyber topics, including:

9/5: Where does cybersecurity currently stack up with the cyber threat? Examines the changing nature of the cyber threat and how to proactively get ahead of changes given world events.

Examines the changing nature of the cyber threat and how to proactively get ahead of changes given world events. 9/6: Implications of Cyber on AI & ChatGPT . Explores pros and cons of leveraging these large natural language models for cybersecurity and potential use by bad cyber actors.

. Explores pros and cons of leveraging these large natural language models for cybersecurity and potential use by bad cyber actors. 9/6: Future of Cyber Threat. Discusses what the next cyber threats look like as world increasingly relies on machines and programs to operate without human intervention.

Discusses what the next cyber threats look like as world increasingly relies on machines and programs to operate without human intervention. 9/6: Ensuring the Automated Supply Chain. Highlights the latest regarding securing automated supply in light of the SolarWinds incident.

Highlights the latest regarding securing automated supply in light of the SolarWinds incident. 9/7: Addressing the New Quantum Computing Threat. Examines the issues of moving towards quantum resistant encryption and why it is so important.

Examines the issues of moving towards quantum resistant encryption and why it is so important. 9/8: Building a National Strategy to Protect our Nation’s Critical Sectors. Focuses on how the U.S. should work to ensure that the infrastructure will support the nation’s future as a vibrant and sustainable entity.

The four-day event is expected to draw nearly 2,000 attendees and over 200 speakers. Speakers span government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia and discuss the biggest cyber trends and issues. Headliners include:

Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, USA Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service

Hon. Jen Easterly, Director, CISA

Hon. Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

Hon. Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House

Hon. Kemba Walden, Acting National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, Director, DISA, Commander, JFHQ-DODIN

Hon. John Sherman, CIO, U.S. Department of Defense

Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, U.S. Department of State

