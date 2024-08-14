CRISPR QC Launches Three Innovative Products and Unveils Revamped Website

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRISPR—CRISPR QC, a pioneering biotechnology company in San Diego, is excited to announce the launch of several groundbreaking products designed to revolutionize the field of gene editing. These products, part of the CRISPR Analytics Platform, provide comprehensive insights into various stages of CRISPR workflows, enabling researchers to optimize their experiments with unparalleled accuracy.









As CRISPR-based technologies advance, the need for interrogative data and effective tools becomes critical. These new offerings are designed to enhance gene editing efficiencies, improve productivity, reduce costs, and significantly decrease time to market for therapeutic medicine, sustainable agriculture, and biomanufacturing organizations. CRISPR QC is dedicated to supporting researchers and expanding the commercial reach of CRISPR by providing direct solutions for those working in gene editing.

RNP Formation: Gain Insights into RNP Performance

This product measures gRNA design efficiency and RNP stability in real-time, enabling precise optimization of CRISPR workflows. By identifying bottlenecks, researchers can enhance gene editing success through data-driven adjustments.

DNA Target Binding: Zero in on Your Target Gene

Capture CRISPR-Cas DNA binding activity in real-time, offering actionable data for optimizing CRISPR designs before in vivo experiments. This enables accurate binding and streamlines the path to successful gene editing.

CLEAVE: Unlock New Possibilities with Real-Time Cleavage Analysis

Providing instant insights into cleavage activity, CLEAVE allows rapid optimization of CRISPR designs. This label-free system offers immediate feedback, bypassing traditional methods and accelerating the editing process.

Ross Bundy, CRISPR QC CEO, says: “We are thrilled to introduce these new products as part of our CRISPR Analytics Platform. Gene editing is a clinical reality, proving its value, and every year more companies develop CRISPR programs, as we’ve seen with our customers. Our tools will increase the pace of therapeutic development enabling our customers to more rapidly meet their patients’ needs. These advancements are a testament to CRISPR QC’s commitment to scientific progress, and a strategic move solidifying its position in the market.”

About the CRISPR Analytics Platform

CRISPR QC’s CRISPR Analytics Platform offers unparalleled, interrogative measurements and analysis of CRISPR activity, enabling scientists and researchers to optimize gene editing outcomes and ensure the highest levels of quality control. Built on the company’s proprietary CRISPR-Chip technology, the platform allows for direct, real-time measurement of CRISPR activity, providing critical insights at every stage of the gene editing process.

