Crisp Garners “Overall Data Solution Of The Year” In 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crisp, the leading collaborative commerce platform, announced today it has been recognized with “Overall Data Solution of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough. This leading independent market intelligence organization evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.









Crisp integrates real-time inventory and point of sale data from 40+ retail and distribution channels. This provides a single, centralized view into product movement and cross-channel sales, enabling strategic decision-making across the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) enterprise. Crisp cleans, normalizes, and harmonizes data, providing a consistent set of schemas. Acting as a brand’s data agent, Crisp adheres to the security requirements of every retailer and distributor data portal. Data stored in Crisp is encrypted and stored in a secure warehouse.

Crisp can deliver data to any cloud or BI application, where it can be combined with third-party data sets such as syndicated data, product attribution, weather, and demographics. With Crisp, thousands of CPG brands predict demand, optimize inventory and assortments, and avoid costly stockouts. Comprehensive analytics keep manufacturers on top of service levels, ensuring OTIF compliance.

“We firmly believe our technology can transform the industry for brands of all sizes, and our platform can revolutionize the way CPG brands approach their entire business. The easier you make it for suppliers to access their data, the better they can operate and service the retailer or distributor,” said Are Traasdahl, CEO and Founder of Crisp. “This SupplyTech Breakthrough award is a testament to the mission-critical insights we deliver and the quality of our future-forward technology that empowers brands to implement a collaborative commerce approach, where advanced analysis improves forecasting, pricing strategies, inventory management, and expansion plans.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries worldwide.

“Crisp’s collaborative data platform transforms the way CPG brands supply their retail partners, empowering them to pinpoint demand, boost efficiency, and reduce waste. Traditional retail supply chain management is fragmented, and brands lack visibility with up-to-date sales and inventory data from multiple retailers and distributors,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Crisp represents a breakthrough in supply chain visibility and data-driven retail execution. We’re pleased to name them ‘Overall Data Solution of the Year’ as their platform strengthens relationships with retail partners and frees up supply chain teams to focus on higher-value tasks that positively affects the end-consumer.”

Crisp facilitates a collaborative approach to commerce, enabling the seamless sharing of data and insights throughout the retail supply chain.

About Crisp

Crisp connects enterprise CPGs to real-time POS and inventory data from 40+ retailer and distributor channels, delivering store-level actionable insights and analytics through BI tools, cloud platforms, interactive dashboards, and more. Thousands of CPGs rely on Crisp’s retail data platform for actionable sales and supply chain insights to grow sales and streamline operations. Crisp’s mission is to reduce waste across the supply chain while giving brands and retailers the daily data and insights they need to grow their businesses.

Learn more at www.gocrisp.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Katie Padilla



crispteam@padillaco.com