Cricut® Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines: Cricut Explore® 4 and Cricut Maker® 4

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT), a leading creative technology company, has announced the next generation of its smart cutting machines: Cricut Explore® 4 and Cricut Maker® 4. Starting February 28, Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada on Cricut.com and Michaels in two new colors: Seashell and Sage, with Sage machines exclusively sold in a bundle at Michaels. These new machines offer an elevated out-of-box experience with more materials included, speeds up to two times faster than the previous generation1, and an improved user experience in Design Space®, all at a lower price point than the previous generation of machines.

“Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 are designed to give our creative community more of what they’ve been asking for,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. “We are launching these new models at a lower price point than the previous models and we’ve added even greater value to each machine by including tools and materials to help creatives get started right out of the box. Our new machines coupled with improvements in our Design Space platform will empower everyone to make projects easily for their loved ones.”

Enhanced Out-of-Box Experience

To help new users jump into their first projects faster and easier, both Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 come with additional materials in the box, including Smart Vinyl™, Cardstock, Smart Iron-on™, Transfer Tape, and essential tools like the Mini Weeder and Light Grip Machine Mat. These added materials empower users to kickstart their creativity with everything they need to complete their first 10 projects2.

Two Times Faster Cutting Speeds

When cutting materials like cardstock and vinyl on a machine mat, Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 offer cutting speeds up to twice as fast as previous models. With faster cutting speeds, these machines save users time while crafting, unlocking more opportunities to bring their creative visions to life.

Easier to Get Started

The new machines feature an updated, beginner-friendly experience for machine setup and learning. This includes a First Project tutorial with enhanced customization and an introduction to the Design, Cut, and Assemble stages of using a Cricut machine, as well as more beginner-level project options. This streamlined approach helps users hit the ground running, ensuring a more intuitive and rewarding experience as they embark on their creative journey.

Pricing and Availability

In the US and Canada, Cricut Explore 4 ($249.99) and Cricut Maker 4 ($399.99) will be available starting February 28. On this date, both models will be available in Seashell color on cricut.com and at Michaels. The Sage-colored models will be available exclusively at Michaels in a bundle. Beginning March 14, Seashell machines will be available at all other major retailers where Cricut products are sold, while the Sage color will continue to be available only at Michaels in a bundle.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company whose cutting machines and design software help people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy™ family— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

1 Compared to previous generation machine when using machine mat. Speed varies based on machine settings.

2 Projects calculated based on a 4 in x 6 in average size and using included materials.

