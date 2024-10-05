Cricut® Pursues Legal Action to Protect Against Intellectual Property Infringement

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cricut®, the creative technology leader, has taken decisive legal action to protect its intellectual property against four People’s Republic of China (PRC) companies — HTVRont, Vevor, Konduone, and OFFNova. The legal action through the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) aims to stop the importation and sale of products that blatantly infringe upon Cricut’s innovative technology, as embodied in six of Cricut’s patented technologies and machine designs. Cricut is represented by McDermott Will & Emery, a respected global firm with extensive ITC experience.





“Cricut welcomes fair competition,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. “We are not only committed to the protection of the Cricut brand and its IP, but also our consumers, the hard work of our employees, contributing artists, and the thousands of creators who have made Cricut the category-leading platform for creativity. However, when companies unfairly and illegally misuse Cricut’s technologies and designs it compromises our ability to bring innovation to the category we have created for our loyal consumers.”

By taking this step, Cricut joins other innovative companies from recent years in combatting the disregard exhibited by some actors for the rules of fair competition. Furthermore, the action raises important questions on behalf of consumers about the longevity and reliability of products unfairly brought to market by companies who disregard intellectual property laws, and the rules of fair competition.

Cricut continues to bring excellence to the creative market, providing consumers with the unique and high-quality products they have come to expect. The Cricut team feels confident this legal action will showcase the importance of protecting innovators across the creative space, from brands like Cricut to all individual creators and small businesses across the United States.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy™ series, and Cricut Venture™ — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Contacts

Media Relations



pr@cricut.com

Investor Relations



investors@cricut.com