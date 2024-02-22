CREtech Launches CREtech Climate Venture Coalition

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CREtech, the leading global technology and sustainability conference company devoted to Reimagining the Built World, has announced the launch of the “CREtech Climate Venture Coalition”, consisting of a group of the leading and most active venture firms focused on investing in climate tech startups in the Built World. While the Coalition will not be making direct investments, it will serve as a catalyst to drive deal flow for potential investments for each venture firm that is part of the Coalition. CREtech CEO Michael Beckerman, an active angel investor in climate tech startups, will lead the Coalition initiative.





Given CREtech’s tremendous global audience, the Coalition’s website will serve as a portal for Built World focused climate tech startups to submit their fundraising information, which will then be shared directly with the Coalition’s members. Startups in all categories focused on the decarbonization of the Built World, the source of 40% of all GHG’s globally, will be encouraged to submit their fundraising information. CREtech will have no role in vetting or selecting the submissions and all data will be kept in the strictest of confidence within the Coalition and not be shared publicly.

Founding Members:

Additional Members:

The CREtech Climate Venture Coalition’s Exclusive Law Firm Sponsor is Goodwin Procter LLP.

As part of the CREtech Climate Venture Coalition, an extraordinary group of sustainability property experts will serve as Advisors to help the Coalition understand the objectives, trends and priorities for tech adoption from the real estate perspective. The Advisors have no financial stake or compensation tied to the Coalition or the venture investments made by the Coalition members.

