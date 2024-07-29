CrestOptics’ CICERO Spinning Disk Confocal System Receives Top 10 Best Microscopy Innovation Award from Microscopy Today

Awards announced at Microscopy & Microanalysis Meeting, Cleveland, Ohio, 28th July – 1st August, 2024

ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrestOptics S.p.A., a manufacturer of high-end microscopy solutions and advanced systems for fluorescence microscopy and diagnostic applications, today announced that its CICERO spinning disk confocal system has been named a ‘Top 10 Best Microscopy Innovation’ by Microscopy Today, an industry-leading microscopy publication from the Microscopy Society of America (MSA). Launched in April 2023, CICERO was developed as a compact and cost-effective solution to improve access to high-end imaging for the wider scientific community1.





Microscopy Today’s annual Innovation Award recognizes leading technological advances that its panel of expert judges predict will have the most significant impact in the efficiency and innovation of the microscopy community. Those selected are deemed to be able to provide better, faster, easier, or entirely new methods of analysis to revolutionize workflows using a microscope or microanalytical instrument. In 2022, CrestOptics’ DeepSIM super resolution confocal microscope module was recognized with the award2.

The CICERO system is an all-in-one solution for widefield and confocal imaging, expanding CrestOptics’ portfolio to enable accessible fluorescence imaging within one compact, budget-friendly, yet high-performing solution. The spinning disk confocal instrument has been designed and engineered to easily integrate into existing and custom workflows, with maximum configuration flexibility, to support a seamless and user-friendly transition across a broad range of applications in basic and applied research. It facilitates streamlined transition between imaging modes as researchers’ requirements progress, supporting informative data collection during widefield mode, such as cell monolayers and tissue sections, and higher-quality analysis of larger 3D structures, including organoids or whole organisms, in confocal.

Alessandra Scarpellini, Chief Commercial Officer, CrestOptics, commented “CICERO is achieving great success in the microscopy market. Our aim was to engineer a system that is unique from other solutions in the market, providing all laboratories with easy access to high-quality imaging with maximum configuration flexibility, and we are delighted to see it recognized, not only with this award but also with growing notoriety in the field.” She added: “Studying the market, we realized the need for an instrument that was at the same time powerful and easy to integrate into different platforms. This is precisely what we envision CICERO will achieve: supporting scientists as they embark on a confocal journey and guiding them toward more meaningful discoveries.”

“Our focus with CICERO has been stripping down epifluorescence and confocal to their essential components to achieve a compact, budget-friendly yet performing and powerful system.” said Federico Filesi, Electronics Engineers & Project Manager for CICERO project. He continued: “My wish is to see our customers make good use of our engineering and design features and to ease their daily work with the smoothest confocal experience.”

For more information on CrestOptics’ CICERO system, visit: https://crestoptics.com/cicero/

