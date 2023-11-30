Crescendo Health Welcomes Senior Executive Leading Partnerships and Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crescendo Health, a technology company powering the next generation of clinical studies, today announced T Hephner has joined the company as Head of Partnerships and Business Development. T previously served as the Chief Commercial officer at Curebase, and in senior leadership roles at Thread Research, Signant Health, and mProve.





“T is an accomplished commercial leader with deep experience in responsibly launching innovative tools in clinical research,” said Sam Roosz, Co-founder and CEO of Crescendo Health. “We are excited to welcome T to the team and look forward to working together to bring Crescendo’s tools to a broader set of clinical researchers.”

“I’m thrilled to work with the Crescendo team to help research sponsors operate more effectively and painlessly,” said T. “Crescendo’s approach is transformative for this industry, and I’m eager to expand the use of these tools to accelerate research and improve the breadth and quality of medical evidence available to patients and clinicians.”

T brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical research with a strong track record of launching innovative approaches and building deep relationships of trust with clients. At Crescendo he will be responsible for the company’s growing client base and forging new partnerships with CROs and industry research sponsors across a wide range of therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, and rare disease.

About Crescendo

Crescendo Health is an innovative digital health company that is transforming the way patient health data is collected and used to advance clinical research. Leveraging many of the same transformative technologies that have revolutionized patient care, Crescendo Health builds relationships with patients by garnering informed consent to collect health information on their behalf, then curates the data for trial sponsors to have a more comprehensive and longitudinal view of patient health. Founded by veteran healthcare executives from Datavant and Grand Rounds, the Crescendo Health team includes leaders from across the research, technology, academic and provider communities. The company was founded in 2021 and is backed by leading institutional and angel investors. For more information, please visit www.crescendo.health.

