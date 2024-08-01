Cree LED Delivers 20% Efficiency Increase for XLamp XE-G LEDs

Improved LED performance and the broadest color range provide even greater design flexibility

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #CreeLED—Cree LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today the launch of its higher performance XLamp® XE-G LEDs. Through a combination of higher light output and lower forward voltage, the upgraded XE-G LEDs deliver a 20% increase in efficiency for RGBW (Red/Green/Blue/White) color-mixing systems and a 10% or higher efficiency gain for 13 of the 18 colors. Since their debut, XE-G LEDs have provided leading-edge functionality, and this latest performance boost will enable customers to improve their lighting fixtures even more.









Thomas Bretgeld, CEO from Bretgeld-Engineering GmbH commented, “Cree LED’s XE-G LEDs offer high performance and comprehensive colors in the small packages we need, without compromising thermal and optical values. This upgrade will provide a significant increase in efficiency and more design options enabling us to push the performance boundaries of our LED engines even further. Combining the performance of the LEDs, the list of available colors with our state-of-the-art simulation tools gives us the ability to create truly outstanding solutions for the entertainment and theatrical market which haven’t been thought possible before.”

The XE-G 2.05 x 1.6 mm footprint package features an industry-leading combination of characteristics for LEDs in this size class, including a large isolated thermal pad, minimal spacing between the LED chip and the package edge, ESD protection and a consistent optical source across all colors. With 18 different color options including a full range of white variations, the XE-G LEDs offer lighting manufacturers unparalleled flexibility to customize and enhance the light output properties of their products.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our products, and I am excited to announce these significant improvements to one of our flagship product lines,” said Joe Clark, President of Cree LED. “Our upgraded XE-G LEDs enable our customers to improve their luminaires with minimal effort, requiring little to no redesign. This innovation not only enhances product performance but also delivers significant benefits to our customers.”

Cree LED’s XLamp XE-G LEDs are optimized for directional lighting applications that benefit from multi-color LED designs, such as indoor directional lighting, architectural lighting, entertainment lighting and aftermarket automotive lighting.

Product samples are available now and production quantities are available with standard lead times. To learn more about brighter XLamp XE-G LEDs, visit: www.cree-led.com/news/xlamp-brighter-xe-g/.

XLamp and Cree LED are registered trademarks of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. With more than 35 years of innovation, our strong IP portfolio and unique business model ensures supply chain continuity. We deliver best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, horticulture, specialty lighting and video screens. For more information, visit cree-led.com.

