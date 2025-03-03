Credo’s PCIe® Retimer Successfully Passes PCI-SIG® Compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WeConnect--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, today announced that its PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 specification capable “Toucan” retimer has successfully passed the testing at the PCI-SIG® Compliance Workshop #133 in Taipei. This milestone confirms the retimer’s compliance with the rigorous standards required for PCIe 5.0 technology integrations, and it now will be officially listed on the PCI-SIG Integrators List.

“We are excited to announce that our Toucan retimer has passed the PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop, a critical step in ensuring Credo’s PCIe technology solutions seamlessly integrate into the evolving high-performance AI infrastructure,” said Phil Kumin, AVP of Product for PCIe/CXL at Credo. “Considering that retimers are required to undergo extensive testing, this achievement not only reinforces our leadership in high-speed connectivity but also provides our customers with the confidence that Credo’s products meet the highest standards of interoperability and performance.”

“Congratulations to Credo for successfully passing PCI-SIG Compliance Testing and joining the Integrators List,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson. “PCIe technology solutions like their PCIe 5.0 specification capable Toucan retimer help to highlight our members’ commitment to advancing PCIe technology industry-wide.”

The Toucan family of retimers offers PCIe specification compliance, but also best in class latency and reach to help enable system designers to build high-performance, robust PCIe systems.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing reliable, secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 1,000 companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit https://www.pcisig.com/.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Diane Vanasse

diane.vanasse@credosemi.com

Investor Contact:

Dan O’Neil

dan.oneil@credosemi.com