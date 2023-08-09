Credo to Showcase HiWire AEC Cables at OCP China Day in Beijing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming OCP China Day on August 10, 2023 in Beijing, China. The event will provide Credo with a platform to showcase its HiWire AEC cables and delve into the realm of Generative AI with a thought-provoking presentation by Simon Yang, Vice President of Sales at Credo.





Conference: OCP Day China



Date: August 10, 2023



Location: Shangri La Hotel, Beijing, China



Booth: #B05

At booth #B05, Credo will display its HiWire AEC cables that offer outstanding performance and energy efficiency. These cables exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative connectivity solutions.

Simon Yang, Vice President of China Sales at Credo, will discuss generative AI and its outsized impact on the SerDes ecosystem. This open compute ecosystem talk, from 15:30-16:00, will cover generative AI’s scale and challenges, model subdivision, networking dependencies and implications for backend/scale-out RDMA network design. The session will conclude by emphasizing the transformative nature of AI/ML technology and its ability to achieve up to 20 times the density of traditional front-end Ethernet solutions. SerDes technology, constituting around 25% of AI power consumption, will be highlighted as a critical focus area for sustainability efforts. Attendees will also gain insights into SerDes power modes that have the potential to yield up to an additional 50% power savings, resulting in a combined opportunity to reduce SerDes power consumption by up to 75%.

Credo invites all OCP China Day attendees to visit booth #B05 to view this presentation.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.

