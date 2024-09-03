Credo Technology Group to Showcase Optical Solutions at CIOE 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, will showcase their optical solutions in booth 12C29 at the 25th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) from September 11–13 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.





“Credo is excited to showcase our latest 400G and 800G optical DSP innovations for AI networking, where we can connect with our customers from around the globe,” said Chris Collins, Associate Vice President of Marketing for Credo. “CIOE is renowned for bringing together the best and brightest in the optoelectronics industry, and I look forward to meeting with our customers to align our cutting-edge solutions with their evolving needs.”

Credo will be hosting meetings by appointment only in a private demo area. The company will demonstrate the Dove 850 800G Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IC, designed for Linear Receive Optics (LRO), Seagull 452, a highly optimized DSP used in low power 400G AOCs and multi-mode transceivers, and the Dove 800 featured in a variety of single-mode and multi-mode transceivers for 800G networking.

Credo will be in booth 12C29 in the Information and Communication Expo Area of Hall 12 in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. To request a meeting or product demo please contact sales@credosemi.com.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.

