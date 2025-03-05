Credo Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase through the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended February 1, 2025.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $135.0 million, grew by 87.4% quarter over quarter and 154.4% year over year
  • GAAP gross margin of 63.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 63.8%
  • GAAP operating expenses of $59.7 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $43.8 million
  • GAAP net income of $29.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $45.4 million
  • GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.16 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.25
  • Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $379.2 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the third quarter ended February 1, 2025 Credo generated revenue of $135.0 million, up 87% sequentially and 154% year over year. We achieved record revenue in the third quarter, driven by our AEC product line, as we experienced the inflection point in our business that we had expected. Going forward, we expect continued growth across our product lines and customer base as market demand for innovative connectivity solutions continues to grow.”

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

  • Revenue is expected to be between $155.0 million and $165.0 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 62.7% and 64.7%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 63.0% and 65.0%
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $73.0 million and $75.0 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $50.0 million and $52.0 million

Conference Call

Credo will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended February 1, 2025. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 888-596-4144 (toll-free) or +1 646-968-2525 (international). The conference ID for the call is 5251802. It is recommended that participants register and dial in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that Credo presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

  • Management’s evaluation of Credo’s ongoing operating performance;
  • Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and
  • Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services; technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; financial outlook; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions, or their negatives, may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this press release. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in Credo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 24, 2024, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, Credo’s website or Credo’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

February 1,
2025

 

November 2,
2024

 

January 27,
2024

 

February 1,
2025

 

January 27,
2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

129,371

 

$

64,443

 

 

$

39,975

 

 

$

247,653

 

$

104,250

 

Product engineering services

 

2,667

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

11,830

 

 

 

10,785

 

 

16,557

 

IP license

 

2,964

 

 

2,959

 

 

 

1,253

 

 

 

8,312

 

 

11,381

 

Total revenue

 

135,002

 

 

72,034

 

 

 

53,058

 

 

 

266,750

 

 

132,188

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales revenue

 

48,835

 

 

25,883

 

 

 

18,912

 

 

 

96,602

 

 

50,126

 

Cost of product engineering services revenue

 

233

 

 

571

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

1,935

 

Cost of IP license revenue

 

8

 

 

68

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

171

 

 

662

 

Total cost of revenue

 

49,076

 

 

26,522

 

 

 

20,500

 

 

 

98,029

 

 

52,723

 

Gross profit

 

85,926

 

 

45,512

 

 

 

32,558

 

 

 

168,721

 

 

79,465

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

36,261

 

 

31,742

 

 

 

24,236

 

 

 

98,412

 

 

68,610

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

23,471

 

 

22,177

 

 

 

14,233

 

 

 

66,973

 

 

40,032

 

Total operating expenses

 

59,732

 

 

53,919

 

 

 

38,469

 

 

 

165,385

 

 

108,642

 

Operating income (loss)

 

26,194

 

 

(8,407

)

 

 

(5,911

)

 

 

3,336

 

 

(29,177

)

Other income, net

 

3,918

 

 

4,474

 

 

 

4,291

 

 

 

13,925

 

 

9,150

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

30,112

 

 

(3,933

)

 

 

(1,620

)

 

 

17,261

 

 

(20,027

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

752

 

 

292

 

 

 

(2,048

)

 

 

1,666

 

 

(2,135

)

Net income (loss)

$

29,360

 

$

(4,225

)

 

$

428

 

 

$

15,595

 

$

(17,892

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.17

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

$

(0.12

)

Diluted

$

0.16

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

$

(0.12

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

168,167

 

 

166,487

 

 

 

157,155

 

 

 

166,562

 

 

152,063

 

Diluted

 

182,464

 

 

166,487

 

 

 

167,160

 

 

 

180,495

 

 

152,063

 

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

February 1,
2025

 

April 27,
2024

Assets

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

299,208

 

 

$

66,942

 

Short-term investments

 

80,000

 

 

 

343,061

 

Accounts receivable

 

157,133

 

 

 

59,662

 

Inventories

 

53,231

 

 

 

25,907

 

Contract assets

 

13,585

 

 

 

21,562

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

15,993

 

 

 

13,131

 

Total current assets

 

619,150

 

 

 

530,265

 

Property and equipment, net

 

67,805

 

 

 

43,665

 

Right of use assets

 

15,346

 

 

 

13,077

 

Other non-current assets

 

17,615

 

 

 

14,925

 

Total assets

$

719,916

 

 

$

601,932

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

36,805

 

 

$

13,417

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

9,236

 

 

 

9,000

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

33,301

 

 

 

18,301

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,391

 

 

 

3,902

 

Total current liabilities

 

80,733

 

 

 

44,620

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

12,956

 

 

 

11,133

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

8,001

 

 

 

5,981

 

Total liabilities

 

101,690

 

 

 

61,734

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

Additional paid in capital

 

738,371

 

 

 

676,054

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(403

)

 

 

(519

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(119,750

)

 

 

(135,345

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

618,226

 

 

 

540,198

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

719,916

 

 

$

601,932

 

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

February 1,
2025

 

November 2,
2024

 

January 27,
2024

 

February 1,
2025

 

January 27,
2024

GAAP gross profit

$

85,926

 

 

$

45,512

 

 

$

32,558

 

 

$

168,721

 

 

$

79,465

 

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

226

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

458

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

897

 

Total reconciling item:

 

226

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

458

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

897

 

Non-GAAP gross profit (A)

$

86,152

 

 

$

45,843

 

 

$

33,016

 

 

$

169,559

 

 

$

80,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

63.6

%

 

 

63.2

%

 

 

61.4

%

 

 

63.3

%

 

 

60.1

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

63.8

%

 

 

63.6

%

 

 

62.2

%

 

 

63.6

%

 

 

60.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP operating expenses

$

59,732

 

 

$

53,919

 

 

$

38,469

 

 

$

165,385

 

 

$

108,642

 

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

(15,964

)

 

 

(16,332

)

 

 

(7,874

)

 

 

(48,655

)

 

 

(23,547

)

Total reconciling item:

 

(15,964

)

 

 

(16,332

)

 

 

(7,874

)

 

 

(48,655

)

 

 

(23,547

)

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B)

$

43,768

 

 

$

37,587

 

 

$

30,595

 

 

$

116,730

 

 

$

85,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

26,194

 

 

$

(8,407

)

 

$

(5,911

)

 

$

3,336

 

 

$

(29,177

)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B)

$

42,384

 

 

$

8,256

 

 

$

2,421

 

 

$

52,829

 

 

$

(4,733

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss) margin

 

19.4

%

 

 

(11.7

)%

 

 

(11.1

)%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

(22.1

)%

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin

 

31.4

%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

29,360

 

 

$

(4,225

)

 

$

428

 

 

$

15,595

 

 

$

(17,892

)

Reconciling items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

16,190

 

 

 

16,663

 

 

 

8,332

 

 

 

49,493

 

 

 

24,444

 

Pre-tax total reconciling item

 

16,190

 

 

 

16,663

 

 

 

8,332

 

 

 

49,493

 

 

 

24,444

 

Other income tax effects and adjustments

 

(172

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(2,438

)

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(3,788

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

45,378

 

 

$

12,255

 

 

$

6,322

 

 

$

64,672

 

 

$

2,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares - basic

 

168,167

 

 

 

166,487

 

 

 

157,155

 

 

 

166,562

 

 

 

152,063

 

GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted

 

182,464

 

 

 

166,487

 

 

 

167,160

 

 

 

180,495

 

 

 

152,063

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

2,028

 

 

 

15,769

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

3,335

 

 

 

14,567

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted

 

184,492

 

 

 

182,256

 

 

 

171,378

 

 

 

183,830

 

 

 

166,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.12

)

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.12

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates

(In millions, except percentages)

 

 

Outlook for Three Months
Ending May 3, 2025

 

Low

 

High

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

62.7

%

 

 

64.7

%

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

Total reconciling item:

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

63.0

%

 

 

65.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP operating expenses

$

73.0

 

 

$

75.0

 

Reconciling item:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

23.0

 

 

 

23.0

 

Total reconciling item:

 

23.0

 

 

 

23.0

 

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

50.0

 

 

$

52.0

 

 


